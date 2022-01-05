Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G were launched in India on Tuesday. The two smartphones feature a fluorite AG glass back that is claimed to change colours when hit by UV rays in sunlight. Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 1200 SOCs paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The two Vivo smartphones also feature 5G connectivity, full-HD+ AMOLED displays, and dual selfie cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The vanilla Vivo V23 5G is priced at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 34,990. Vivo V23 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 38,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 43,990 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The two Vivo smartphones are available in Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold colour options.

They will be available to purchase via the official website, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G are available for pre-orders from January 5. The former will be available to purchase from January 19, while the latter will be available to purchase from January 13.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V23 5G runs Android 12. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. For optics, it gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. Upfront, it gets a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.28 aperture lens.

On the other hand, Vivo V23 Pro sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display. Under the hood, it features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Most of the camera sensors are carried forward from the vanilla V23 5G, apart from the primary rear camera which is a 108-megapixel sensor with an f/1.88 aperture lens.

Connectivity options on Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and Bluetooth v5.2. Onboard sensors include an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC.

Vivo V23 5G packs a 4,200mAh battery, while Vivo V23 Pro 5G packs a 4,300mAh battery. Both support 44W fast charging. The former measures 157.2x72.42x7.39mm and weighs 179 grams, while the latter measures 159.46x73.27x7.36mm and weighs 171 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.