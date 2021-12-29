Vivo V23 5G series launch date in India is set for January 5, featuring the company's upcoming Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G smartphones. Vivo is yet to reveal the handsets, but their pricing details, specifications, and colour options have been tipped online. While Vivo V23 5G is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and cost around Rs. 29,000, the company's Vivo V23 Pro 5G smartphone is said to be priced around Rs. 40,000 in India.

Vivo V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

The details on Vivo V23's price and specifications were shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter. Vivo V23, which is expected to be the first smartphone to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC in India, could be available in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black colour options. According to the tipster, Vivo V23 5G will be priced between Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 29,000 in India.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G, which is tipped to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and a 108-megapixel triple camera setup, is said to be available in the same Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black colour options. Vivo V23 Pro 5G will be priced between Rs. 37,000 and Rs. 40,000 in India, according to the tipster.

Vivo V23 5G specifications (expected)

The upcoming Vivo V23 5G is tipped to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset is said to sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Vivo V23 5G is tipped to be powered by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

On the camera front, Vivo V23 5G is said to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is will sport a 50-megapixel camera alongside an 8-megapixel camera in the front of the handset, according to the tipster. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12, with Vivo's Funtouch OS 12 on top.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

Vivo V23 Pro 5G is tipped to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset is said to come with a 3D curved screen featuring a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The tipster says the smartphone will feature a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

According to the tipster, Vivo V23 Pro 5G will sport a triple camera setup, featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In front, Vivo V23 Pro 5G is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel camera alongside an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone is said to run on Vivo's Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.