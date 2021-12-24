Technology News
loading

Vivo V23 Series India Launch Tipped for January 4, Dual Selfie Camera Teased Again

Vivo V23 series may get 50-megapixel dual front camera setup.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 December 2021 14:16 IST
Vivo V23 Series India Launch Tipped for January 4, Dual Selfie Camera Teased Again

Photo Credit: vivo

The Vivo V23 phones could be rebranded Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro

Highlights
  • Vivo V23 may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  • The phones are said to come with triple rear camera setup
  • Vivo V23 series was teased in a clip during Kabaddi match

Vivo V23 series India launch may take place on January 4, as per a report. The development comes a few hours after the company confirmed the smartphone launch in India through a small teaser that reportedly aired during a Kabaddi match. The report also highlights that the upcoming smartphone series may have a vanilla Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro handsets in the India lineup. It also shared a poster that shows a dual selfie camera setup -- a feature that was also mentioned in past leaks.

91Mobiles claims that Vivo V23 series, which is likely to include the vanilla Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro smartphones, will launch in India on January 4. A previous report has also tipped a January debut of the Vivo smartphones. The 91Mobiles report also says that the Vivo phones will have a dual selfie camera setup. The phones are claimed to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor in the dual front camera setup.

Other confirmed specifications include a “Sunshine Gold” colour option, an “ultra slim 3D curved display”, and a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Reports have also suggested that the Vivo V23 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

Speculations are rife that the vanilla Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro smartphones could be rebranded models of Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro handsets that made their debut in China recently. Both the phones in the V series and S series have similar looking designs. Moreover, Vivo S12 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and has 8GB of RAM — similar to what Vivo V23 Pro Geekbench listing suggested. However, the Vivo S12 Pro has a 108-megapixel primary sensor on the rear camera but the Vivo V23 series of smartphones are said to pack 64-megapixel primary sensors.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Vivo V23

Vivo V23

Display 6.44-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro, Vivo V23 Pro Specifications, Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
PUBG: New State Redeem Codes: Krafton Reveals Free Rewards for the Holidays

Related Stories

Vivo V23 Series India Launch Tipped for January 4, Dual Selfie Camera Teased Again
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need To Know About Minnal Murali
  2. Vivo V23 Series India Launch Confirmed, Camera Specifications Tipped
  3. Minnal Murali Movie Review: Super Hero, Super Mediocre
  4. iPhone 13, iPad (2021), MacBook Air (M1) Get Discounts From Vijay Sales
  5. The Best Internet Memes of 2021
  6. Starting July 1, 2022, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  7. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch in India Set for January 6
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Permanently Ban Devices of Cheaters
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing
  10. Vivo V23 Series Tipped to Launch in India on January 4
#Latest Stories
  1. 'Game Over for Fiat': El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Hits Back at Critics
  2. iPhone 13, iPad (2021), MacBook Air (M1) Get Discounts During Vijay Sales’ Apple Days Sale
  3. Xiaomi 12 Pro Variable Refresh Rate Display Teased; Xiaomi 12 Renders Leak Again
  4. Vivo V23 Series India Launch Tipped for January 4, Dual Selfie Camera Teased Again
  5. PUBG: New State Redeem Codes: Krafton Reveals Free Rewards for the Holidays
  6. Telegram Testing Emoji Reactions for iOS; Could Work Similar to iMessage, Instagram
  7. Vivo T-Series to Replace Vivo Y-Series in India in Q1 2022: Report
  8. Government Issues Advisory Against Ed-Tech Companies in India, Urges Citizens to Use Caution
  9. Global Search Interest for 'NFT' Surpasses 'Crypto' for the First Time, Google Trends Data Reveals
  10. iQoo U5 Price Revealed, to Go on Sale Starting January 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com