Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V23 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS, SIRIM Certification Websites, India Launch Seems Imminent

Vivo V23 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS, SIRIM Certification Websites, India Launch Seems Imminent

Vivo V23 5G is said to launch in India sometime in December or January.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 December 2021 12:36 IST
Vivo V23 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS, SIRIM Certification Websites, India Launch Seems Imminent

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V23 5G is said to be an improvement over Vivo V21 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo V23 5G was spotted with its internal model designation V2130
  • Vivo V23 series said to comprise vanilla Vivo V23 5G, V23 Pro, V23e 5G
  • Vivo V21 5G was launched in India on April 29

Vivo V23 5G's India launch seems imminent as it has reportedly been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), as well as Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) certification websites. The listings don't divulge much information about the upcoming smartphone. Vivo has not yet announced when it will launch Vivo V23 5G but it is expected to launch next month along with Vivo V23 Pro. The specifications of the vanilla Vivo V23 5G are not known but it is expected to be an upgrade over Vivo V21 5G.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, Vivo V23 5G was recently spotted on the BIS and SIRIM certification websites. The Vivo smartphone was spotted with its internal model designation V2130. It is being speculated that Vivo V23 5G may launch in the coming weeks, since a smartphone typically appears on BIS closer to its launch in the country. However, past reports suggest that it could launch as early as this month or in January next year.

Vivo V23 series is said to comprise vanilla Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro, and Vivo V23e 5G. As of now, the specifications of Vivo V23 5G are still unknown. However, it is being speculated that the upcoming smartphone will be an upgrade over Vivo V21 5G that was launched in India on April 29.

Vivo V21 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V21 5G runs Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM along with an Extended RAM feature that boosts the RAM by up to 3GB. The Vivo smartphone has up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

For optics, Vivo V21 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 44-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge fast charging support.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro, Vivo V23e, Vivo V23 5G Specifications, Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21 5G Specifications, BIS, Bureau of Indian Standards, SIRIM, Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Display Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, 6.78-Inch OLED Screens Expected
Starting January 1, New RBI Rules on Online Card Transactions Go Into Effect: 10 Points

Related Stories

Vivo V23 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS, SIRIM Certification Websites, India Launch Seems Imminent
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  2. Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilised Egg
  3. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  4. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Design Tipped by Concept Renders Ahead of January Launch
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Taking Place in January: Pete Lau
  7. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  8. iPad Pro 2022 Leaked Renders Tip Notched Display, Triple Cameras
  9. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  10. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 9i Tipped to Come With 4,880mAh Battery, Realme Pro+ May Feature 65W Fast Charging
  2. Artemis 1 Moon Launch Delayed Again, NASA Reviewing March or April Launch Dates
  3. Starting January 1, New RBI Rules on Online Card Transactions Go Into Effect: 10 Points
  4. Vivo V23 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS, SIRIM Certification Websites, India Launch Seems Imminent
  5. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Display Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, 6.78-Inch OLED Screens Expected
  6. Pixel Watch to Bring Next-Generation Google Assistant to Wear OS, May Run on Exynos Chip: Report
  7. LG DualUp Monitor, LG UltraFine Display for Creative Professionals and Programmers Unveiled Ahead of CES
  8. Twitter Amplifies Politically Right-Leaning Tweets More, Study Says
  9. Crypto Charts in Green Reflect Festive Spirit as Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Register Jumps
  10. Moto G Stylus (2022) Price in India, Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Debut in June 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com