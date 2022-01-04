Vivo V23 5G is all set to launch in India alongside Vivo V23 Pro 5G on January 5. Ahead of the official debut, Vivo V23 5G series smartphones have reportedly been listed on a retailer site, showing their price details. The upcoming 5G-enabled handsets from Vivo are suggested to come premium offerings from the company. The vanilla Vivo V23 5G is listed in two RAM + storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The lineup is already teased by the company showing a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The handsets will have 50-megapixel dual selfie cameras as well.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) tweeted some screenshots of the listings for Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G on Vijay Sales. However, at the time of writing, the listings appear to have been removed from the website.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

As per the screenshots, Vivo V23 5G is priced at Rs. 31,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB storage model is said to cost Rs. 35,990.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G is said to cost Rs. 41,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. As per the leak, the high-end model with 12GB + 256GB storage will retail for Rs. 45,990.

According to the tipster, Vivo V23 5G will come in Stardust Black colour and Vivo V23 Pro 5G will come in Sunshine Gold colour option. These details somewhat fall in line with a leak from last week.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G specifications

Vivo has already announced that the launch of the Vivo V23 5G lineup in India will take place on January 5. Vivo V23 5G is confirmed to have a colour-changing back panel.

A microsite for the upcoming series is now live on the official company website and on Flipkart, teasing some key specifications of the Vivo V23 5G series. It mentions that Vivo V23 Pro 5G will sport an ultra-slim 3D curved display. The vanilla Vivo V23 5G will come with a metal flat frame. Also, the smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM and will feature 4GB of extended RAM.

For optics, the phones will get a triple rear camera setup, headlined by 108-megapixel primary sensor. As mentioned, Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G will have 50-megapixel dual selfie cameras as well.

