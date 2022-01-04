Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in India, Storage Variants Surface on Retail Listing Ahead of Launch

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in India, Storage Variants Surface on Retail Listing Ahead of Launch

Vivo V23 Pro 5G price in India could be set at Rs. 41,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 4 January 2022 13:51 IST
Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in India, Storage Variants Surface on Retail Listing Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G will get 50-megapixel dual selfie cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G will feature 108-megapixel primary rear camera
  • Vivo V23 5G series India launch will take place on January 5
  • The new smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC

Vivo V23 5G is all set to launch in India alongside Vivo V23 Pro 5G on January 5. Ahead of the official debut, Vivo V23 5G series smartphones have reportedly been listed on a retailer site, showing their price details. The upcoming 5G-enabled handsets from Vivo are suggested to come premium offerings from the company. The vanilla Vivo V23 5G is listed in two RAM + storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The lineup is already teased by the company showing a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The handsets will have 50-megapixel dual selfie cameras as well.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) tweeted some screenshots of the listings for Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G on Vijay Sales. However, at the time of writing, the listings appear to have been removed from the website.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

As per the screenshots, Vivo V23 5G is priced at Rs. 31,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB storage model is said to cost Rs. 35,990.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G is said to cost Rs. 41,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. As per the leak, the high-end model with 12GB + 256GB storage will retail for Rs. 45,990.

According to the tipster, Vivo V23 5G will come in Stardust Black colour and Vivo V23 Pro 5G will come in Sunshine Gold colour option. These details somewhat fall in line with a leak from last week.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G specifications

Vivo has already announced that the launch of the Vivo V23 5G lineup in India will take place on January 5. Vivo V23 5G is confirmed to have a colour-changing back panel.

A microsite for the upcoming series is now live on the official company website and on Flipkart, teasing some key specifications of the Vivo V23 5G series. It mentions that Vivo V23 Pro 5G will sport an ultra-slim 3D curved display. The vanilla Vivo V23 5G will come with a metal flat frame. Also, the smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM and will feature 4GB of extended RAM.

For optics, the phones will get a triple rear camera setup, headlined by 108-megapixel primary sensor. As mentioned, Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G will have 50-megapixel dual selfie cameras as well.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in India, Vivo V23 Pro 5G series launch
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in India, Storage Variants Surface on Retail Listing Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Sport Hasselblad Triple Camera Setup
  2. Starlink Is Cancelling All Pre-Orders for Its Satellite Internet in India
  3. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz Display Now Official
  5. Several PS5, PS4 Games Discounted in PlayStation Store’s January Sale
  6. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications
  7. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  8. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch Set for January 14
  9. Moto Tab G70 Full Specifications Listed on Flipkart
  10. Motorola Moto G71 5G Set to Launch in India on January 10
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS Devices Can Freeze, Crash Due to a HomeKit Vulnerability
  2. NFTs to Fund Presidential Campaign in South Korea Amid Prevailing Crypto Regulatory Mayhem: Report
  3. Honor Magic V Foldable Smartphone Launch Date Set for January 10, Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  4. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in India, Storage Variants Surface on Retail Listing Ahead of Launch
  5. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Elon Musk’s Starlink to Refund Pre-Orders for Satellite Internet Service in India After Government Order
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 71,000 Accounts for Cheating
  8. Motorola Moto G71 5G India Launch Date Set for January 10: Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, Chromebook 314 Launched at CES 2022: Price, Specifications
  10. Red Planet or Red Velvet Cake? ESA Releases Delightful Image of Mars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com