  Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5; to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5; to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G key specifications have also been revealed through an official microsite.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 December 2021 18:43 IST
Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5; to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vivo India

Vivo V23 5G series has been touted as "India's first colour changing smartphone"

Highlights
  • Vivo V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G will get 50-megapixel dual selfie cameras
  • Only Sunshine Gold model will feature a colour changing technology
  • Vivo V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G will get 108-megapixel primary rear camera

Vivo V23 5G series has been confirmed to launch in India on January 5. The Chinese tech giant has teased the launch of the upcoming smartphone series via Twitter. A microsite for Vivo V23 5G series is now live on the official website and on Flipkart, teasing some key specifications of the Vivo V23 5G series. At the moment, Vivo hasn't confirmed which smartphones it will launch in the series but the microsite reveals that the Vivo V23 5G lineup will comprise two models — Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G.

As per the tweet, Vivo V23 5G series has been scheduled to launch on January 5 at 12pm IST (noon). Another tweet shows that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will get a colour changing back panel. The 5G-enabled handset has been touted as "India's first colour changing smartphone." In the tweet, the phone is shown changing colours from Gold to Green as the light changes.

As mentioned earlier, Vivo hasn't explicitly mentioned which smartphones it will launch in January. But the microsite mentions both smartphones — Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G — will be available in the country.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G specifications

The microsite reveals some key specifications of the Vivo V23 5G series. It mentions that the upcoming Vivo V23 Pro 5G will sport an ultra-slim 3D curved display. The vanilla Vivo V23 5G will come with with a metal flat frame that is reminiscent of iPhone 13 models. Furthermore, the microsite also mentions that the smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC. The processor will be paired with 8GB of RAM and will feature 4GB of extended RAM.

Vivo V23 5G series will also get 5G connectivity. For optics, the phones will get triple rear camera setup, headlined by 108-megapixel primary sensor. Other lenses include a super-wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor. At the front, the 50-megapixel dual selfie cameras will also get a super-wide-angle sensor with night mode support.

The Chinese brand mentioned on the microsite that the colour changing capability is limited to the Sunshine Gold colour option for Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V23

Vivo V23

Display 6.44-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 5G Specifications, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
