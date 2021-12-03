Vivo V23 5G launch in India will take place some time later this month, as per a report. The smartphone is said to pack similar specifications as the Vivo V21 5G that made its debut in India in April this year. This means that the rumoured smartphone may sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) AMOLED display, octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, and a 64-megapixel primary sensor in a triple rear camera setup. The report also says that the Chinese company may also unveil the Vivo V23e and Vivo V23 Pro alongside.

Citing tipster Yogesh Brar, 91Mobiles reported that Vivo V23 will be launched alongside Vivo V23e and Vivo V23 Pro in India in December. The report says that the Vivo V23 is expected to have similar specifications as Vivo V21 5G but with a 5G capable SoC and more camera features. The Vivo V23e was recently launched in Thailand featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and a triple camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. There is no information on the specifications of the Vivo V23 Pro handset.

Vivo V21 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V21 5G runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard. The Vivo phone also gets the Extended RAM feature that is claimed to use up to 3GB of ROM as virtual RAM for an enhanced multitasking experience.

In the camera department, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the Vivo V21 5G has the 44-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Vivo V21 5G offers up to 256GB of onboard storage options. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo has provided a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging.

