Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V23 5G India Launch Tipped for December, May Pack Similar Specifications as Vivo V21 5G

Vivo V23 5G India Launch Tipped for December, May Pack Similar Specifications as Vivo V21 5G

Vivo may also launch Vivo V23e and Vivo V23 Pro in India

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 December 2021 11:10 IST
Vivo V23 5G India Launch Tipped for December, May Pack Similar Specifications as Vivo V21 5G

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V23 5G may feature similar specifications as Vivo V21 5G

Highlights
  • Vivo V23 5G tipped to feature a better 5G SoC than Vivo V21 5G
  • Vivo V23 Pro specifications are not known
  • Vivo V23 5G said to pack more camera features than Vivo V21 5G

Vivo V23 5G launch in India will take place some time later this month, as per a report. The smartphone is said to pack similar specifications as the Vivo V21 5G that made its debut in India in April this year. This means that the rumoured smartphone may sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) AMOLED display, octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, and a 64-megapixel primary sensor in a triple rear camera setup. The report also says that the Chinese company may also unveil the Vivo V23e and Vivo V23 Pro alongside.

Citing tipster Yogesh Brar, 91Mobiles reported that Vivo V23 will be launched alongside Vivo V23e and Vivo V23 Pro in India in December. The report says that the Vivo V23 is expected to have similar specifications as Vivo V21 5G but with a 5G capable SoC and more camera features. The Vivo V23e was recently launched in Thailand featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and a triple camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. There is no information on the specifications of the Vivo V23 Pro handset.

Vivo V21 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V21 5G runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard. The Vivo phone also gets the Extended RAM feature that is claimed to use up to 3GB of ROM as virtual RAM for an enhanced multitasking experience.

In the camera department, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the Vivo V21 5G has the 44-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Vivo V21 5G offers up to 256GB of onboard storage options. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo has provided a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21 5G Specifications
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Microsoft Office's New UI Now Rolling Out for Everyone
Vivo V23 5G India Launch Tipped for December, May Pack Similar Specifications as Vivo V21 5G
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  4. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  6. Jio Offers 20 Percent JioMart Cashback on Select Prepaid Plans: All Details
  7. Moto G51 5G Tipped to Launch in India on December 10
  8. Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  9. Google Pixel Watch in the Works, Said to Launch in 2022
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Launches 3 New Mobile Games for Android Devices
  2. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on December 6 at 12pm
  3. Microsoft Edge Starts Discouraging Users From Downloading Chrome With Prompts
  4. Xiaomi 11T Pro Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Site, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  5. Oppo Pad Tipped to Launch in India Next Year, May Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
  6. YouTube Music Gains New 'Recently Played' Widget Featuring Quick Shortcuts, Material You Design
  7. Google Pixel Watch to Rival Apple Watch, Launching in 2022: Report
  8. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Users Complain of Random Signal Loss: All Details
  9. Vivaldi 5.0 for Android Introduces Two Rows of Tabs in a First for a Mobile Browser
  10. Jio Offers 20 Percent JioMart Cashback on Select Prepaid Plans: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com