Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V21e 5G packs a dual rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 June 2021 17:24 IST
Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V21e 5G is offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo V21e 5G has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery
  • Vivo V21e 5G has software RAM extension support of up to 3GB

Vivo V21e 5G has been launched in India as a budget-friendly offering from the company with 5G support. The phone is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration but comes in two colour options. Vivo V21e 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity SoC and dual rear camera setup. At the front, the phone carries a notched display housing the selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone has slim bezels on three sides and a slightly thicker chin.

Vivo V21e 5G price in India

Vivo V21e 5G is priced at Rs. 24,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Dark Pearl and Sunset Jazz colours. The phone is available for purchase from the Vivo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Bajaj Finserv EMI store, and will soon be available on TataCliq and Paytm as well.

Vivo is offering flat Rs. 2,500 cashback with HDFC credit and debit cards on full swipe as well as EMI transactions. This offer is valid till  June 30 only on the Vivo India store. Customers can also get one Amazon voucher worth Rs. 1,000 on their purchase.

Vivo V21e 5G specifications

Vivo V21e 5G runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with the Mali G57 GPU. It is offered with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM (with software extension support of up to 3GB) and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, Vivo V21e 5G packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens along with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. At the front, the small notch houses the 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on Vivo V21e 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and e-compass. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well along with support for face unlock. Vivo V21e 5G is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging and Vivo claims it can charge from zero to 72 percent in just 30 minutes. The phone is just 7.67mm thick and weighs 167 grams.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V21e, Vivo V21e 5G, Vivo V21e 5G Price in India, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 14 Series in 2022 Could Include In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
Samsung Galaxy M32 First Impressions: For Binge Watchers?

Related Stories

Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  2. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  3. Mukesh Ambani: Jio Working to Make India '2G Mukt, but Also 5G Yukt'
  4. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  6. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  7. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  8. iPhone 14 Series to Feature ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  10. Reliance to Invest Rs. 75,000-Crore in Clean Energy ‘Giga Factories’
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon OnePlus Community Sale Brings Discounts on OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus TV Models, More
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Galaxy Z Flip 3 On US FCC Listing
  3. Windows 11 Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Features, and More
  4. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Reliance Jio 5G Network Offers 1Gbps Speeds in Testing, JioFiber Now in 3 Million Homes: Chairman Mukesh Ambani
  6. iPhone 13 Decked With Meteorite Fragments: Luxury Brand Caviar Unveils 'Parade of the Planets' Customisations
  7. Reliance AGM 2021: Mukesh Ambani Announces Rs. 75,000-Crore Investment to Set Up 'Giga Factories' for Clean Energy
  8. Jio, Google Join Hands in Cloud Partnership in Boost to 5G Plans
  9. Realme GT 5G Master Edition Could Launch Soon, May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  10. JioPhone Next With Optimised Android Experience Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com