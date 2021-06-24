Vivo V21e 5G has been launched in India as a budget-friendly offering from the company with 5G support. The phone is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration but comes in two colour options. Vivo V21e 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity SoC and dual rear camera setup. At the front, the phone carries a notched display housing the selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone has slim bezels on three sides and a slightly thicker chin.

Vivo V21e 5G price in India

Vivo V21e 5G is priced at Rs. 24,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Dark Pearl and Sunset Jazz colours. The phone is available for purchase from the Vivo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Bajaj Finserv EMI store, and will soon be available on TataCliq and Paytm as well.

Vivo is offering flat Rs. 2,500 cashback with HDFC credit and debit cards on full swipe as well as EMI transactions. This offer is valid till June 30 only on the Vivo India store. Customers can also get one Amazon voucher worth Rs. 1,000 on their purchase.

Vivo V21e 5G specifications

Vivo V21e 5G runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with the Mali G57 GPU. It is offered with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM (with software extension support of up to 3GB) and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, Vivo V21e 5G packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens along with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. At the front, the small notch houses the 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on Vivo V21e 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and e-compass. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well along with support for face unlock. Vivo V21e 5G is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging and Vivo claims it can charge from zero to 72 percent in just 30 minutes. The phone is just 7.67mm thick and weighs 167 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.