Vivo V21e 5G may soon launch in India, according to a new report. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Vivo V21e 5G is slotted below Vivo V21 5G priced at Rs. 29,990, however, there has been no official confirmation regarding the launch or the prices of Vivo V21e 5G in India.

The details regarding the upcoming Vivo smartphone were leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal. According to him, the Vivo V21e 5G is expected to launch in India soon. However, there is no information when that is likely to happen. Furthermore, there is also no information regarding the pricing of the 5G smartphone.

Vivo V21e 5G specifications (expected)

The specifications of Vivo V21e 5G were learned through listings on Geekbench and the BIS certification websites. The upcoming Vivo smartphone scored 462 in single-core tests and 1,502 in multi-core tests on Geekbench. The listing also shows that Vivo V21e 5G will run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Vivo V21e 5G is expected to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that may be paired with 8GB of RAM. This specification was also tipped by Agarwal to the publication. Vivo V21e 5G may sport a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display along with 128GB of onboard storage that could be expanded via a microSD card. It is also expected that Vivo will pack a 4,400 mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The upcoming smartphone was also spotted on Google Play Console listing last month.

It is likely that Vivo V21e 5G will retain most of the specifications from the 4G variant of Vivo V21e that was launched in Malaysia in April. It features a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

