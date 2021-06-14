Technology News
loading

Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon, Specifications Tipped: Report

Vivo V21e 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 June 2021 12:18 IST
Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon, Specifications Tipped: Report

Vivo V21e's 4G variant was launched in Malaysia in April

Highlights
  • Vivo V21e 5G's launch date could be announced soon by the company
  • It scored 462 in single-core, 1,502 in multi-core tests on Geekbench
  • Vivo V21e 5G is expected to have specifications similar to Vivo V21e 4G

Vivo V21e 5G may soon launch in India, according to a new report. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Vivo V21e 5G is slotted below Vivo V21 5G priced at Rs. 29,990, however, there has been no official confirmation regarding the launch or the prices of Vivo V21e 5G in India.

The details regarding the upcoming Vivo smartphone were leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal. According to him, the Vivo V21e 5G is expected to launch in India soon. However, there is no information when that is likely to happen. Furthermore, there is also no information regarding the pricing of the 5G smartphone.

Vivo V21e 5G specifications (expected)

The specifications of Vivo V21e 5G were learned through listings on Geekbench and the BIS certification websites. The upcoming Vivo smartphone scored 462 in single-core tests and 1,502 in multi-core tests on Geekbench. The listing also shows that Vivo V21e 5G will run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Vivo V21e 5G is expected to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that may be paired with 8GB of RAM. This specification was also tipped by Agarwal to the publication. Vivo V21e 5G may sport a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display along with 128GB of onboard storage that could be expanded via a microSD card. It is also expected that Vivo will pack a 4,400 mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The upcoming smartphone was also spotted on Google Play Console listing last month.

It is likely that Vivo V21e 5G will retain most of the specifications from the 4G variant of Vivo V21e that was launched in Malaysia in April. It features a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V21e 5G

Vivo V21e 5G

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
RAM 8GB
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo 21e 5G, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications, Android 11, Vivo V21e, Geekbench
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Honor Band 6 With 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display, 10 Professional Workout Modes to Go on First Sale Today via Flipkart
Realme X9 Pro Price, Specifications Surface Again; Said to Be Similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro+

Related Stories

Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon, Specifications Tipped: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Shows Cyberpunk 2077 Running in Tesla Model S Plaid at 'PS5-Level'
  2. Vivo Y73 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  4. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
  5. Millennial Millionaires Own Large Share Of Their Wealth In Crypto: Survey
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  7. Poco M3 Pro 5G to Go on First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Jumps After Elon Musk Says Tesla Could Use It Again
  2. Realme X9 Pro Price, Specifications Surface Again; Said to Be Similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro+
  3. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon, Specifications Tipped: Report
  4. Honor Band 6 With 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display, 10 Professional Workout Modes to Go on First Sale Today via Flipkart
  5. Bitcoin, NFTs the Top Assets for Millennial Millionaires: Survey
  6. Samsung Galaxy M32 India Launch Date Set for June 21; Price, Specifications Surface Alongside
  7. Apple, Google to Face Antitrust Probe in Japan: Report
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G to Go on First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  9. Blue Origin: Bid of $28 Million Wins a Rocket Trip to Space With Jeff Bezos
  10. Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Accept Bitcoins When Miners Use More Clean Energy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com