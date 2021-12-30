Vivo V2168A has been spotted on the website of Chinese certification authority TENAA, indicating that the company could be preparing for the launch of an upcoming smartphone. A new handset bearing the model number V2168A has been spotted on the website along with images and is tipped to feature an octa-core SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. This is the second Vivo smartphone to appear on TENAA recently. Vivo V2140A was also spotted on TENAA earlier this month.

The company is yet to officially announce any details about the Vivo V2168A smartphone. According to the listing on TENAA, which was first spotted by Gizmochina, the upcoming Vivo V2168A may sport a 2.1GHz octa-core SoC under the hood, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Vivo V2168A is listed to feature a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display. The TENAA listing does not mention the refresh rate of the display. Vivo V2168A is tipped to come with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The smartphone will be equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera, according to the TENAA listing.

On the connectivity front, the upcoming Vivo V2168A is expected to feature LTE connectivity, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The smartphone is also listed to come with a 4,910mAh battery, that charges over the USB Type-C port. The TENAA listing also shows the dimensions of the smartphone, which measures 163.96x75.2x8.28mm and weighs 171gms.

The certification website mentions two possible colour options for Vivo V2168A, including a Black option and a Blue gradient colour option. Vivo V2140A was also spotted on TENAA earlier this month, and bears the same specifications, except for the processor, which is tipped to be a 2.35GHz octa-core processor. Vivo is yet to officially announce any details regarding either smartphone, including their official names, but their appearance on TENAA suggests they could be launched in China soon.