Vivo V2140A Specifications, Images Surface on TENAA Website, Tipped to feature AMOLED display, Dual Cameras

Vivo V2140A could be equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 December 2021 18:38 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

The TENAA listing for Vivo V2140A suggests it will sport a 6.51-inch HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Vivo V2140A is tipped to sport a 4,910mAh battery with 10W charging
  • Vivo V2140A is yet to be announced by the company
  • Vivo is also said to be working on Vivo Y33s and Vivo Y32

Vivo V2140A has been spotted on the website of Chinese certification authority TENAA, indicating that the company could be preparing for the launch of the upcoming smartphone. Vivo has been working on a few smartphones, which have appeared on certification websites like Compulsory Certification of China (3C) and TENAA. While Vivo Y33s 5G and Vivo Y32 have been identified, the new handset has appeared as Vivo V2140A in the TENAA listing. Images and specifications of the device are now available from the TENAA website.

Vivo is yet to announce any details regarding the upcoming Vivo V2140A smartphone, but the TENAA and 3C certifications suggest it could be launched in the coming weeks. The company is also expected to launch both the Vivo Y33s 5G, which was spotted on the 3C certification website, and the Vivo Y32, which was listed on TENAA in November.

According to the TENAA listing first spotted by Nashville Chatter, Vivo V2140A will be powered by an octa-core processor with four high-performance cores running at 2.35GHz and four low-performance cores running at 1.8GHz. The device is listed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Vivo V2140A features 4G connectivity, according to the information posted on TENAA, and there's no mention of 5G.

Vivo V2140A is listed to sport a 6.51-inch (720x1,600 pixels) HD+ AMOLED screen, but it's not clear if the display will have a high refresh rate. The smartphone is said to arrive with Android 11 out of the box and could be equipped with a 4,910mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

On the camera front, the Vivo V2140A is listed to feature a dual rear camera setup with a vertically aligned 13-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a secondary 2-megapixel camera. The smartphone has a front-facing 8-megapixel selfie camera. Vivo is yet to announce details of the upcoming Vivo V2140A, including the device's name, but the certification is a sign that it could be launched in China in the coming weeks.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V2140A, Vivo, Vivo Smartphones, Vivo V2140A specs
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Sophia Humanoid Robot to Transform Into iNFT for Noah’s Ark Metaverse Project
Comment
