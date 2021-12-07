Vivo V2140A has been spotted on the website of Chinese certification authority TENAA, indicating that the company could be preparing for the launch of the upcoming smartphone. Vivo has been working on a few smartphones, which have appeared on certification websites like Compulsory Certification of China (3C) and TENAA. While Vivo Y33s 5G and Vivo Y32 have been identified, the new handset has appeared as Vivo V2140A in the TENAA listing. Images and specifications of the device are now available from the TENAA website.

Vivo is yet to announce any details regarding the upcoming Vivo V2140A smartphone, but the TENAA and 3C certifications suggest it could be launched in the coming weeks. The company is also expected to launch both the Vivo Y33s 5G, which was spotted on the 3C certification website, and the Vivo Y32, which was listed on TENAA in November.

According to the TENAA listing first spotted by Nashville Chatter, Vivo V2140A will be powered by an octa-core processor with four high-performance cores running at 2.35GHz and four low-performance cores running at 1.8GHz. The device is listed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Vivo V2140A features 4G connectivity, according to the information posted on TENAA, and there's no mention of 5G.

Vivo V2140A is listed to sport a 6.51-inch (720x1,600 pixels) HD+ AMOLED screen, but it's not clear if the display will have a high refresh rate. The smartphone is said to arrive with Android 11 out of the box and could be equipped with a 4,910mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

On the camera front, the Vivo V2140A is listed to feature a dual rear camera setup with a vertically aligned 13-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a secondary 2-megapixel camera. The smartphone has a front-facing 8-megapixel selfie camera. Vivo is yet to announce details of the upcoming Vivo V2140A, including the device's name, but the certification is a sign that it could be launched in China in the coming weeks.