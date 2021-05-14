Technology News
Vivo Could Be Working on a Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, Geekbench Listing Shows

Vivo phone with model number V2123A was spotted on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM.

14 May 2021
Vivo V2123A scored 3,467 in single-core tests

Highlights
  • Vivo V2123A’s marketing name is not known yet
  • It scored 8,852 in multi-core tests
  • Dimensity 900 is MediaTek’s latest 5G chipset

Vivo could be working on a phone with model number V2123A, as per an alleged Geekbench listing. The benchmarking site shows the moniker Vivo V2123A, but doesn't disclose what the final marketing name of the phone could eventually be. The listing shows that the upcoming smartphone could be powered by the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The 5G chipset is based on 6nm architecture, similar to the company's Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200 chipsets.

On Geekbench, Vivo V2123A scored 3,467 in the single-core tests and 8,852 in the multi-core tests. The Geekbench 4 listing for the Vivo smartphone was first spotted Nashville Chatter and independently verified by Gadgets 360. The listing also shows that the chipset is mentioned as ARM MT6877 that is the codename for the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Further, the listing also mentions that the upcoming smartphone's chipset could be paired with 8GB of RAM. It can be speculated that there could be more RAM variants on offer.

vivo v2123a geekbench main nashville chatter vivo_v2123a_geekbench_main_nashville_chatter

Vivo V2123A's Geekbench 4 scores
Photo Credit: Nashville Chatter Class

A report by Gizmochina states that the upcoming Vivo V2123A could be branded as Vivo X70 and it could be a mid-range device. It also speculates that Vivo may launch the smartphone as an iQOO-branded smartphone. Since there is no official confirmation from Vivo regarding the Vivo V2123A, this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

MediaTek recently announced the Dimensity 900 chipset as its latest 5G chipset offering. As mentioned, it is based on a 6nm architecture. MediaTek claims that the 6nm architecture makes it 8 percent more efficient than 7nm architecture chipsets. It has an octa-core setup with two ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.5GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. To handle the graphics, the SoC is paired with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC can handle up to 120Hz with a full-HD+ display along with MediaTek MiraVision HDR technology.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

