Vivo V21 Series Launching in Malaysia Said to Also Debut in India on April 27; Vivo V21 SE Specifications Tipped

Vivo V21 series will bring the vanilla Vivo V21 and the Vivo V21e to Malaysia, and there could be a Vivo V21 SE as well.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 April 2021 18:20 IST
Vivo V21 series will have the slimmest Vivo 5G phones

Highlights
  • Vivo V21 tipped to launch in India on April 27
  • Vivo V21 may also include the Vivo V21 SE
  • Vivo V21 to come with a 44-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo V21 launch in Malaysia is scheduled for April 27, the company revealed through a tweet. The series is said to include the Vivo V21 (in both 4G and 5G variants) and the Vivo V21e. A report also claims that the V21 series could launch in India on the same day as well, though Vivo India has not shared any details about the series launching in the country. Separately, a Vivo V21 SE reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing recently, could also be a part of the series.

Vivo has been teasing the V21 series in the run up to the launch. The company recently revealed that the series will include the Vivo V21 and Vivo V21e and will launch on April 27 in Malaysia. The company shared the development through its Vivo Malaysia Twitter page, and an official microsite for the series has gone up as well. The microsite reveals some of the specifications that will feature in the Vivo V21 series.

The Vivo V21 will have a 44-megapixel selfie camera housed in a notch with a dual flash for better selfies in low light. The Vivo V21 is also confirmed to get dual 5G support and 8GB of RAM. It is unclear if the Vivo V21e will carry these same specifications.

The series will bring Vivo's slimmest 5G phones to the market, and feature a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor with Optical Image Stabalisation (OIS), but it is unclear if one or both the phones will have this camera setup.

A report by Moneycontrol citing industry sources claims that the Vivo V21 series India launch will coincide with its Malaysia debut on April 27. It also claims that only the Vivo V21 will be launched in India on the date with other phones coming later. The phone is reportedly expected to cost around Rs. 25,000.

Additionally, tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted a Vivo phone with model number V2061 listed on Google Play Console, which is believed to be the Vivo V21 SE. It shows 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display, and Android 11. It seems to have a notch for the selfie camera as well.

Vivo has not shared any information on the Vivo V21 series in India or the Vivo V21 SE. More details should be revealed as we move closer to the Malaysian launch date.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21e, Vivo V21 SE, Vivo V21 series, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
