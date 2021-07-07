Technology News
loading

Vivo V21 SE Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmark Listing Ahead of Official Announcement

Vivo V21 SE appears to have at least 8GB of RAM.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 July 2021 11:03 IST
Vivo V21 SE Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmark Listing Ahead of Official Announcement

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V21 SE could be a watered down variant of Vivo V21 (above)

Highlights
  • Vivo V21 SE specifications have appeared on AI Benchmark
  • The Vivo phone earlier surfaced on Geekbench with V2061 model number
  • Vivo V21 SE was also spotted on Google Play Console

Vivo V21 SE specifications have been tipped by a listing on benchmark website AI Benchmark ahead of its official announcement. The new smartphone appears to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC on board. The Vivo V21 SE previously appeared on Geekbench that also suggested Snapdragon 720G. The Vivo phone also surfaced on the Google Play Console site. Vivo introduced its V21 series in April as the successor to last year's Vivo V20 lineup. The Vivo V21 SE in the series is likely to offer some of the features similar to the regular Vivo V21 but with a lower price tag.

Vivo V21 SE specifications (expected)

As per the listing on the AI Benchmark site, the Vivo V21 SE specifications will include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with at least 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also appears to run on Android 11.

The details available on AI Benchmark are identical to what was suggested by Geekbench earlier — where the Vivo V21 SE surfaced with a model number V2061. The phone was also spotted with Android 11 and a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) on the Google Play Console site in April.

A render appeared on the Google Play Console listing suggested that the Vivo V21 SE will come with a waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone is also said to have a 6.58-inch IPS display.

The Vivo V21 SE is rumoured to have 6GB and 8GB RAM options and feature a dual rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is also said to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Further, the Vivo phone could come with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Vivo has not yet provided any official details about the V21 SE. It is, therefore, safe to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt.

The Vivo V21 series currently comprises the regular Vivo V21 as well as the Vivo V21 5GVivo V21e 5G, and the Vivo V21e.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Huawei Nova 8i With 66W Fast Charging, 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vivo V21 SE Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmark Listing Ahead of Official Announcement
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  2. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  4. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Affected Up to 1,500 Businesses, CEO Says
  5. Samsung Galaxy F22 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  8. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Price Revealed: All You Need to Know
  9. Xiaomi to Launch New Mi, Redmi Laptop Models in India Soon: Report
  10. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch Date Tipped to Be July 15
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) With Larger Display, Improved Kick-Stand, More Internal Storage Announced
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Will Be Priced Lower Than Galaxy Buds Pro and Have Active Noise Cancellation: Report
  3. Pentagon Hits Reset on Donald Trump's $10-Billion JEDI Cloud Deal, Welcoming New Players
  4. Poco F3 GT India Launch Timeline Tipped, May Debut in August
  5. Vivo V21 SE Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmark Listing Ahead of Official Announcement
  6. Huawei Nova 8i With 66W Fast Charging, 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Twitter Ordered by French Court to Provide Details on What It Is Doing to Tackle Hate Speech
  8. Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Temporarily Suspends Payments From EU's SEPA Network
  9. Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson Calls His Upcoming Spaceflight a 'Pinch-Me Moment'
  10. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Caused ‘Minimal Damage’ to US Companies, President Joe Biden Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com