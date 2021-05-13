Vivo V21 SE May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Geekbench Listing Shows

Vivo V21 SE has been spotted on Geekbench, offering a glimpse into some possible specifications of the upcoming smartphone. A Vivo phone with model number V2061 was spotted on the benchmarking site. This model number is speculated to belong to the purported Vivo V21 SE. The upcoming smartphone will be a part of the lineup that currently includes Vivo V21, Vivo V21e, and Vivo V21 5G. Vivo V21 SE was recently spotted in a Google Play Console listing as well, tipping some key specifications.

On Geekbench, Vivo V21 SE scored 553 in the single-core test and 1697 in the multi-core test. The listing on Geekbench was first spotted by MySmartPrice. It shows that the upcoming smartphone from Vivo could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with a 1.80GHz base clock frequency. The chipset is mentioned as “atoll” on the listing, which is a codename for Snapdragon 720G.

The Geekbench listing also shows that Vivo V21 SE could feature 8GB of RAM and run a Funtouch OS skin, based on Android 11. The listing on Google Play Console also suggests the same and also mentions that the upcoming smartphone will sport a 1,080x2,400 pixel resolution display with 440ppi pixel density. According to the report, the upcoming Vivo smartphone may be offered with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display.

The MySmartPrice report suggests that Vivo V21 SE may come in a 6GB RAM variant as well and feature a dual rear camera setup, headline by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Alongside, the smartphone may also feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Vivo smartphone may also pack a 5,000mAh battery that could support 18W fast charging. The company hasn't confirmed any information on Vivo V21 SE, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

