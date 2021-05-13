Technology News
loading

Vivo V21 SE May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Geekbench Listing Shows

Vivo V21 SE scored 553 in single-core test and a multi-core score of 1,697 on Geekbench.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 13 May 2021 17:05 IST
Vivo V21 SE May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Geekbench Listing Shows

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @stufflistings

Vivo V21 SE may sport a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display

Highlights
  • Vivo V21 SE may be offered with 6GB or 8GB RAM variants
  • Vivo V21 SE may feature 48-megapixel primary rear camera
  • It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Vivo V21 SE has been spotted on Geekbench, offering a glimpse into some possible specifications of the upcoming smartphone. A Vivo phone with model number V2061 was spotted on the benchmarking site. This model number is speculated to belong to the purported Vivo V21 SE. The upcoming smartphone will be a part of the lineup that currently includes Vivo V21, Vivo V21e, and Vivo V21 5G. Vivo V21 SE was recently spotted in a Google Play Console listing as well, tipping some key specifications.

On Geekbench, Vivo V21 SE scored 553 in the single-core test and 1697 in the multi-core test. The listing on Geekbench was first spotted by MySmartPrice. It shows that the upcoming smartphone from Vivo could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with a 1.80GHz base clock frequency. The chipset is mentioned as “atoll” on the listing, which is a codename for Snapdragon 720G.

The Geekbench listing also shows that Vivo V21 SE could feature 8GB of RAM and run a Funtouch OS skin, based on Android 11. The listing on Google Play Console also suggests the same and also mentions that the upcoming smartphone will sport a 1,080x2,400 pixel resolution display with 440ppi pixel density. According to the report, the upcoming Vivo smartphone may be offered with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display.

The MySmartPrice report suggests that Vivo V21 SE may come in a 6GB RAM variant as well and feature a dual rear camera setup, headline by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Alongside, the smartphone may also feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Vivo smartphone may also pack a 5,000mAh battery that could support 18W fast charging. The company hasn't confirmed any information on Vivo V21 SE, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V21 SE, Vivo V21 Series, Geekbench, Snapdragon 720G
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Related Stories

Vivo V21 SE May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Geekbench Listing Shows
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch Launched in India: All the Details
  2. Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888 SoC Now Official
  3. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak
  4. Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  5. iPhone 13 Models Could Be Slightly Thicker in Size Over iPhone 12 Series
  6. Elon Musk Wants to Know if Tesla Should Accept Dogecoin Payment
  7. Vivo Y12s (2021) With Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched
  8. Indians Can Now Receive Money via Google Pay From US
  9. Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro Gaming Laptops Launched
  10. NASA's Voyager 1 Detects Eerie Humming Sound From Space
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V21 SE May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Geekbench Listing Shows
  2. Google Faces EUR 102-Million Fine for Excluding Enel App From Android Auto
  3. Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  4. Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm 5G SoC for Mid-Range Smartphones Announced
  6. Apple User Mailed an AirTag to See if You Can Track It on the Move. Here's What He Found
  7. Worth Hundreds of Galaxies: NASA Shares Stunning Photo of Galaxy Cluster Captured by Hubble Telescope
  8. Apple’s Find My Network Could Be Exploited to Send Text Messages to Nearby Devices, Security Researcher Finds
  9. Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s Receive Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Core Update in India: Reports
  10. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Now Listed on Sony Center Website
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com