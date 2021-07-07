Vivo V21 Pro and Vivo Y72 5G are both expected to launch this month and the Indian pricing for the two phones have surfaced online ahead of their launch. Vivo V21 Pro, as the name suggests, will be an upgraded version of the Vivo V21 that was launched in India in April. Vivo Y72 5G, on the other hand, was launched in Thailand back in March. Vivo V21 Pro is expected to be priced under Rs. 33,000 and Vivo Y72 5G is could be priced under Rs. 23,000.

Vivo V21 Pro, Vivo Y72 5G price in India (expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Yogesh, Vivo V21 Pro will be priced at Rs. 32,990 for the base model. To recall, the vanilla Vivo V21 5G launched in India at Rs. 29,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model. Considering the price for the standard variant, the price for the Pro model seems appropriate.

Vivo Y72 5G may cost Rs. 22,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. It was launched in Thailand at THB 9,999 (roughly Rs 23,300).

As per previous leaks, Vivo V21 Pro is expected to launch in India by the end of July while Vivo Y72 5G is expected to be unveiled on July 15 in Dream Glow and Graphite Black colours. A poster for Vivo Y72 5G was recently spotted showing 5G support, 8GB + 4GB virtual RAM, full-HD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, and a triple rear camera setup.

Interestingly, the design of the Vivo Y72 5G that was launched in Thailand and the one seen in the Indian poster are quite different. Though the colour options seem to be the same, the Thailand variant has a vertically aligned triple-rear camera setup while the Indian variant seems to sport a dual rear camera setup housed in a more square-shaped camera module. Furthermore, the Thailand model does not feature 90Hz refresh rate as mentioned in the leaked poster for the Indian model.

Vivo has not officially shared any information on Vivo V21 Pro or Vivo Y72 5G yet so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

