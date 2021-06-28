Technology News
loading

Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon, Timeline Tipped: Report

Vivo V21 Pro could launch in India by July 2021.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 June 2021 18:25 IST
Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon, Timeline Tipped: Report

Vivo V21 5G features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Highlights
  • Vivo V21 Pro's specifications and design have not surfaced yet
  • Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21e were launched in India recently
  • Vivo X70 series expected to launch with IPL's return in September

Vivo V21 Pro's India launch is reportedly imminent. The launch was tipped by an industry insider but didn't specify the exact date of the launch of the smartphone in India. Vivo has already launched the V21 5G and the V21e 5G in India. However, the specifications of the smartphones haven't been revealed as of now and this is the first time any information about the smartphone has come into the limelight. The tipster also hinted at the launch of the Vivo X70 in September, when IPL 2021 returns.

Talking to 91Mobiles, tipster Yogesh hinted at the India launch of the Vivo V21 Pro. The tipster claims that the upcoming Vivo smartphone may be launched towards the end of July 2021. Yogesh also claimed that he learnt about the launch of the Vivo V21 Pro a couple of weeks ago. Going by the timeline, the design and specifications of the V21 Pro should be revealed starting next month.

Vivo, in April this year, launched its V21 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 11, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge fast charging.

Following the launch of the Vivo V21 5G, India witnessed the launch of the Vivo V21e. The smartphone also runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11. The Vivo V21e sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The dual rear camera is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Yogesh had earlier tipped that Vivo may launch the Vivo X70 in September, in a partnership with IPL. The remainder of the 2021 edition of IPL is slated to be held in September and October. Vivo is also a sponsor for IPL, so it won't be surprising to see the brand launch the Vivo X70 series in line with IPL.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V21 Pro, Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21e, Vivo X70
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Bitcoin Shrugs Off UK Crackdown on Major Crypto Exchange Binance

Related Stories

Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon, Timeline Tipped: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  2. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  3. Bids Soar to $2.8 Million for World Wide Web Code NFT
  4. Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Tipped, May Come With Dimensity 1200 SoC
  6. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  9. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  10. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon, Timeline Tipped: Report
  2. Bitcoin Shrugs Off UK Crackdown on Major Crypto Exchange Binance
  3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 778G
  4. WhatsApp Confirms Appointment of Manesh Mahatme to Lead India Payments Business
  5. Realme Buds 2 Neo India Launch Date Set for July 1: Price, Specifications
  6. Qualcomm to Work With More Than 30 Companies on Faster 5G Variant
  7. First Known Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua' Could Be Alien Listening Device, Harvard Professor Speculates
  8. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tweets Starlink Users Crossed 'Strategically Important Threshold' Mark of 69,420
  9. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Mi TV ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched
  10. Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com