Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21, Vivo V21e With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo V21 price is set at MYR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 29,000), while the Vivo V21e carries a price tag of MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 23,600).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 April 2021 17:33 IST
Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21, Vivo V21e With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 have the same specifications except for 5G

Highlights
  • Vivo V21 5G is yet to receive a price tag
  • Vivo V21 and Vivo V21e both will go on sale in Malaysia next week
  • Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 both have MediaTek Dimensity 800U

Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21, and Vivo V21e were launched under the company's V21 series on Tuesday, April 27. The Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21 share the same specifications, except for 5G support. However, the Vivo V21e comes with some distinctions over the other two phones in the series. The Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21 both come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. In contrast, the Vivo V21e has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. All three Vivo phones include triple rear cameras as well as 33W fast charging support.

Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21, Vivo V21e price, availability details

Vivo V21 5G price is yet to be revealed. The Vivo V21 carries a price tag of MYR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 29,000) and the Vivo V21e is priced at MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 23,600). The Vivo V21 and Vivo V21e are available for pre-orders in Malaysia, with their sale scheduled for May 4.

The Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 will be available in Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle colour options, according to the company's official press release. In contrast, the Vivo V21e will be available in Diamond Flare and Roman Black colours.

Details about the global debut of the Vivo V21 and Vivo V21e are yet to be revealed. However, the Vivo V21 5G is coming to India on April 29.

Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 both have the same specifications except for 5G support. The phones run on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top and feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The phones come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 both have a 44-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The selfie camera also supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and is paired with a dual LED flash that sits on the top bezels. Furthermore, there is a preloaded feature called Dual Selfie Spotlight that uses the built-in LED flash along with the screen's soft light to deliver enhanced lighting in the dark.

The Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 both come with 128GB of onboard storage as standard, along with support for expansion through a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Vivo V21 5G comprise 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The vanilla Vivo V21 has the same options except for 5G.

Sensors on the Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phones also have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 both pack a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Both phones measure 159.68x73.90x7.29mm and weigh around 176 grams.

Vivo V21e specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V21e runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

vivo v21e image Vivo V21e

Vivo V21e comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

Unlike the Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21, the Vivo V21e doesn't come with OIS support and LED flash for the selfie camera. It, however, has the same 44-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo V21e has 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot. The phone comes with the regular range of connectivity options that includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. The phone measures 161.24x74.37x7.38mm and weighs 171 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V21

Vivo V21

Display 6.44-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2404 pixels
Vivo V21e

Vivo V21e

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V21 5G price, Vivo V21 5G specifications, Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21 price, Vivo V21 specifications, Vivo V21, Vivo V21e price, Vivo V21e specifications, Vivo V21e, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
NASA Discovery That May Help Crack Mystery Behind Explosion of Stars

