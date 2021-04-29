Vivo V21 5G was launched in India on Thursday with features including triple rear cameras, 44-megapixel selfie camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The new Vivo phone comes as the successor to the Vivo V20 that debuted in the country in October last year. To deliver some distinction over other models in its price segment, the Vivo V21 5G comes with a dual LED selfie flash. The smartphone also includes preloaded features such as AI Extreme Night, Spotlight Selfie, and Eye Autofocus Selfie.

Vivo V21 5G price in India, launch offers

Vivo V21 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 32,990. The phone comes in Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle colours and will go on pre-bookings starting today (Thursday, April 29), with its sale beginning from May 6. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Vivo India online store as well as major offline stores and retail chains such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Poorvika, Sangeetha Mobiles, and Big C, among others.

Launch offers on the Vivo V21 5G include a Rs. 2,000 instant cashback via HDFC Bank, Rs. 3,000 worth of additional exchange discount, and no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months. These offers will be applicable on online purchase. Offline customers will also get offers such as 10 percent cashback via HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, up to 10 percent cashback on EMI purchases via Bajaj Finserv, and zero down payment via Home Credit and TVS Credit. Customers will also get a Vivo Upgrade offer under which they'll receive a Rs. 1,500 exchange bonus and a Rs. 800 loyalty bonus in addition to up to 80 percent assured buyback guarantee.

The Vivo V21 5G was announced globally earlier this week — alongside the regular Vivo V21 and Vivo V21e.

Vivo V21 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V21 5G runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard. There is also an Extended RAM feature that is touted to allow the hardware to use up to 3GB of ROM as virtual RAM for an enhanced multitasking experience. For photos and videos, the triple rear camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, coupled with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The rear camera is also paired with an LED flash module and OIS support.

In terms of selfies and video chats, the Vivo V21 5G has the 44-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens that supports OIS. The front-facing camera is also paired with the dual LED selfie flash.

The Vivo V21 5G has 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options that both support expansion via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 159.68×73.90×7.29mm and weighs 176 grams.

