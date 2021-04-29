Technology News
loading
Vivo V21 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price and Specifications, More

Vivo V21 5G has a 44-megapixel selfie camera with OIS.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 April 2021 10:37 IST
Vivo V21 5G will be made available on Flipkart after launch

Highlights
  • Vivo V21 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC
  • There is a 4,000mAh battery on board the Vivo V21 5G
  • Vivo V21 5G launch event will begin at 12pm in India

Vivo V21 5G will launch in India today, expanding Vivo's smartphone portfolio in the region. The phone was unveiled in Malaysia just a few days ago, alongside the Vivo V21 and Vivo V21e. In India, currently only the Vivo V21 5G is being teased to launch and there is no clarity on the other variants. The Vivo V21 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone has a triple rear camera setup and a 44-megapixel selfie camera with OIS capabilities.

Vivo V21 5G livestream link, expected price

Launch event for the Vivo V21 5G will begin at 12pm (noon) today. The livestream can be watched via the company's YouTube channel or through the embedded video below. The Vivo V21 5G has been confirmed to be available on Flipkart after launch, however, it should be listed on the Vivo India online store as well.

The Vivo V21 5G was launched in Malaysia in Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle colour options, and similar colours should be made available for the Indian market as well. The Vivo V21 is priced in Malaysia at MYR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 29,000) and it should be priced in the same range in the India.

Vivo V21 5G specifications

Because it has been unveiled in Malaysia, the specifications of the Vivo V21 5G are already known. It runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V21 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard, along with support for expansion through a dedicated microSD card slot.

Vivo V21 5G has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the Vivo V21 5G features a 44-megapixel camera sensor that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and is paired with a dual LED flash that sits on the top bezels.

The Vivo V21 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Connectivity options on the Vivo V21 5G comprise 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21 5G Price in India, Vivo V21 5G Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Comment
