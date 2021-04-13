Technology News
Vivo V21 5G India Launch Soon Likely, Gets BIS Certification

Vivo V21 5G has previously been spotted on the Indonesian Telecom certification website.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 13 April 2021 10:40 IST
Vivo V21 5G India Launch Soon Likely, Gets BIS Certification

Vivo V21 series is expected to feature better cameras and hardware as compared to Vivo V20 series

Highlights
  • Vivo V21 series may have multiple 5G phones
  • Vivo V20 Pro is the only 5G V series phone in India
  • Vivo V21 5G has model number V2050

Vivo V21 5G may soon be launched in India as the smartphone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) website. An alleged BIS listing of the smartphone has been shared by tipster Mukul Sharma. The news comes a few days after the smartphone was spotted on the Indonesia Telecom certification website. While there is no concrete information about specifications, reports say that the V21 series is expected to pack new features, better cameras, and more powerful hardware as compared to the V20 series.

As per a tweet by Sharma, the Vivo V21 5G carries a model number V2050. The smartphone that was allegedly spotted on the Indonesia Telecom certification website also has the same model number. There is not much information available right now except that the smartphone will have 5G. Its predecessor, the Vivo V20, was a 4G handset, and in fact, only the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone in the series was launched as the 5G device in India. Furthermore, it is expected that Vivo would soon make an announcement or atleast start teasing the smartphone in various markets.

As mentioned, there is not much known about the design of the smartphone, or about the number of handsets that Vivo will launch under the upcoming series. The Chinese technology giant may follow last year's structure to launch a low-end Vivo V21 SE, a vanilla Vivo V21, and a top-end Vivo V21 Pro. It is also possible that unlike the predecessors, the company may introduce multiple 5G smartphones in the lineup. As far as the specifications of the Vivo V21 series are concerned, they are likely to offer a better camera, a different design as well as more powerful internals as compared to the Vivo V20 series.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Vivo V21 5G India Launch Soon Likely, Gets BIS Certification
