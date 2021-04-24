Vivo V21 5G India launch date has been announced. The phone is all set to launch in the country on April 29. The company had earlier announced the arrival of the phone in the market, but had not shared an exact launch date. A dedicated page on Flipkart now confirms the launch date and a few specifications of the phone as well. Vivo V21 5G is teased to feature a 44-megapixel selfie camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a waterdrop-style notch display.

Vivo V21 5G India launch date, expected price

The Flipkart listing of the new Vivo V21 5G confirms that the phone will launch in India on April 29 at 12pm (noon) and will be available on the e-commerce site. There's no information on the price range of the phone, but it should be priced aggressively like other phones in the series. The Vivo V20 2021 is currently priced in India at Rs. 22,990 and the Vivo V21 5G could be priced slightly higher.

Vivo V21 5G specifications (teased)

Flipkart has listed some key specifications of the Vivo V21 5G along with the launch date. The phone is teased to feature a 44-megapixel selfie camera with OIS and dual spotlight flash for taking low-light selfies. The Vivo V21 5G will get a waterdrop-style notch display to house the selfie camera. The back has a rectangular camera module with three sensors sitting in a triangular shape.

The e-commerce site lists the Vivo V21 5G will come in Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle colour options. Arctic White and Sunset Dazzle are listed to come with 7.39mm thickness and weigh 177 grams, while the Dusk Blue colour option is teased to come with 7.29mm thickness and weigh 176 grams. The Vivo V21 5G will also have an extended RAM feature that will allow the phone to use 3GB of the additional memory space as RAM.

