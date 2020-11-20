A new Vivo phone has reportedly appeared on TENAA and its key specifications have leaked through the listing. The phone is expected to be part of the iQoo range. It is listed as packing a 4,910mAh battery and feature a large 6.58-inch display. Separately, another phone with the model number Vivo V2036A has also been spotted on 3C certification site. This listing tips that this unnamed phone will support 10W charging. These listing suggest that the OEM is working on developing multiple phones.

Vivo is reported to be working on multiple phones, one of them is reported of being a part of the iQoo series. The TENAA listing of the Vivo V2054A was spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The full specifications of the phone were not published on TENAA, but the tipster shares few details. The mysterious Vivo V2054A is listed to feature a 6.58-inch display, and is expected to run on Android. It is expected to pack 4,910mAh battery and the dimensions are listed to be at 164.15x75.35x8.4mm. It is also expected to offer 5G connectivity with SA/NSA bands support. There is no clarity on what this phone will be called commercially, or when it can be expected to launch.

Separately, another mysterious Vivo phone with model number V2036A was spotted on 3C certification site. The site doesn't offer any details apart from 10W fast charging support on the phone. It hints that Vivo is working on a new phone, possibly in the mid-range or entry –level segment, but what it will be officially called, is up for speculation.

Vivo recently unveiled OriginOS in China, its new Android skin for phones. The skin will succeed FunTouch OS and it brings along a new grid-like UI with many widgets, Nano Alerts, and new behavioural wallpapers that change with the weather outside. Vivo also confirmed that it will roll out OriginOS first on its upcoming ‘X series' smartphone.

