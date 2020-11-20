Technology News
Cryptic Vivo V2054A Spotted on TENAA, V2036A Model Spotted on 3C Certification Site

Vivo V2054A is reported to be part of the iQoo series.

Updated: 20 November 2020 17:36 IST
Cryptic Vivo V2054A Spotted on TENAA, V2036A Model Spotted on 3C Certification Site

Vivo V2036A is tipped to offer 10W charging support

Highlights
  • Vivo V2054A is expected to come with a 6.58-inch display
  • The mysterious handset is tipped to pack 4,910mAh battery
  • Vivo V2054A is listed on TENAA to support 5G connectivity

A new Vivo phone has reportedly appeared on TENAA and its key specifications have leaked through the listing. The phone is expected to be part of the iQoo range. It is listed as packing a 4,910mAh battery and feature a large 6.58-inch display. Separately, another phone with the model number Vivo V2036A has also been spotted on 3C certification site. This listing tips that this unnamed phone will support 10W charging. These listing suggest that the OEM is working on developing multiple phones.

Vivo is reported to be working on multiple phones, one of them is reported of being a part of the iQoo series. The TENAA listing of the Vivo V2054A was spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The full specifications of the phone were not published on TENAA, but the tipster shares few details. The mysterious Vivo V2054A is listed to feature a 6.58-inch display, and is expected to run on Android. It is expected to pack 4,910mAh battery and the dimensions are listed to be at 164.15x75.35x8.4mm. It is also expected to offer 5G connectivity with SA/NSA bands support. There is no clarity on what this phone will be called commercially, or when it can be expected to launch.

Separately, another mysterious Vivo phone with model number V2036A was spotted on 3C certification site. The site doesn't offer any details apart from 10W fast charging support on the phone. It hints that Vivo is working on a new phone, possibly in the mid-range or entry –level segment, but what it will be officially called, is up for speculation.

Vivo recently unveiled OriginOS in China, its new Android skin for phones. The skin will succeed FunTouch OS and it brings along a new grid-like UI with many widgets, Nano Alerts, and new behavioural wallpapers that change with the weather outside. Vivo also confirmed that it will roll out OriginOS first on its upcoming ‘X series' smartphone.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Vivo, iQoo, iQoo Series, Vivo V2054A, Vivo V2036A, TENAA
Epic Games Store Rolls Out Support for Indian Rupee Pricing

