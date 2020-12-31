Technology News
Vivo V2035 Spotted on US FCC With 5,000mAh Battery

The US FCC documents suggest that the Vivo V2035 may support 4G LTE and come with a dual-SIM slots.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 December 2020 12:27 IST
Vivo V2035 is listed to include Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi and GPS/ GLONASS connectivity options

Highlights
  • Vivo V2035 marketing name is still a mystery
  • Vivo V2035 may have a square camera module at the back
  • The phone is listed to support 18W fast charging

Vivo V2035 has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. The marketing name of the handset is not known yet, but the FCC listing suggests that the company is looking to launch this phone in the near future. The Vivo V2035 is listed to come with a 5,000mAh battery. There's likely to be 18W fast charging support alongside the battery. A sketch of the phone has also leaked, although, it doesn't offer much detail except that the phone will likely have a square-shaped camera module at the back.

The FCC listing of Vivo V2035, first spotted by 91Mobiles, leaks some details about the phone. The Vivo V2035 should be called something else when it goes official, but its marketing name is still a mystery. The FCC documents suggest that the Vivo V2035 will support 4G LTE and come with a dual -SIM slot. Connectivity options on the Vivo phone are listed to include Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and GPS/ GLONASS. The listing also tips that the Vivo V2035 may get a 5,000mAh battery (4,900mAh typical) with 18W fast charging.

As mentioned, the FCC documents also show a vague sketch of the phone, which hints that there will be a square-shaped module placed in the top left corner of the handset. The number of sensors it will integrate and their specifications are not known. Now that the Vivo V2035 model has been spotted on FCC, it should crop up in other leaks and certification sites in the near future, giving us more clarity on what it may be called and the specifications it may integrate.

Just a day ago, Vivo launched the X60 and the X60 Pro phones in China. These phones are powered by Samsung's Exynos 1080 SoC that debuted in November. They also feature an E3 AMOLED display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo has integrated Zeiss optics for imaging and there is also a centre-aligned hole-punch display on the phones.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V2035
