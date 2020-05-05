Technology News
Mysterious Vivo Phone With 8GB RAM, Octa-Core Qualcomm SoC Spotted on Geekbench

A report has indicated that Vivo 'V2012A' phone is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 5 May 2020 13:16 IST
Mysterious Vivo Phone With 8GB RAM, Octa-Core Qualcomm SoC Spotted on Geekbench

Photo Credit: Geekbench

Geekbench shows Vivo phone runs on Android 10

Highlights
  • Vivo phone spotted on Geekbench may come with 5G support
  • Vivo phone is powered Snapdragon 765G, as per a report
  • Vivo last launched Vivo Z6 5G with this processor

Vivo appears to be working on a new smartphone that will come with 8GB of RAM and an octa-core Qualcomm processor. The development comes after a mysterious Vivo phone was spotted on benchmarking website, Geekbench. Although the listing does not reveal the name of the smartphone, we can notice the model number 'Vivo V2012A' along with its single-core and multi-core scores. Meanwhile, a report has indicated that the mysterious Vivo phone is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Vivo phone carries the model number Vivo V2012A and will run on Android 10. The phone will powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor coupled with 8GB RAM. As mentioned, other than the manufacturer, the name of the processor is not revealed. A report by Gizmochina suggests that the processor identifier which is highlighted as "ARM implementer 81 architecture 8 variant 15 part 2052 revision 14", appears to be Snapdragon 765G SoC.

If the processor on the Vivo smartphone is indeed the Snapdragon 765G SoC, we can expect the smartphone to come with 5G support, as the processor contains a 5G modem. The Geekbench listing, meanwhile, highlighted that the Vivo 'V2012A' phone has scored 2930 and 7838 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Currently, Vivo has not confirmed the development of a new 5G phone. The company in February launched the Vivo Z6 5G in China that is powered by 765G SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM. The Vivo Z6 5G, as the name suggests, comes with 5G support as well as Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The company during the launch did not reveal any details about the Vivo Z6 5G's availability in other markets, including India. The mysterious Vivo phone on Geekbench could likely be a variant of the Vivo Z6 5G that will launch globally. The phone spotted on the website could be a new phone altogether. More details about a new 5G phone are awaited from the company.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V2012A, Snapdragon 765G
