Vivo V20, Vivo V20 SE, Vivo V20 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Vivo V20 series of smartphones may be launched in India in October.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 September 2020 13:25 IST
Photo Credit: Mysmartprice

Vivo V20 SE is likely to be launched in Malaysia on September 24

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 may have Vivo X50 Pro-like rear camera setup
  • Vivo V20 SE may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • Vivo V20 Pro could be rebranded Vivo S7 5G

Vivo V20 series will be launched on September 21 in Thailand, the Chinese company has confirmed. The lineup is expected to include the Vivo V20, Vivo V20 Pro, and Vivo V20 SE smartphones. A few days ahead of the launch, alleged specifications of all three phones have leaked on Twitter. It is expected that all three phones may sport 6.44-inch Super AMOLED displays, come with 5G support, and feature triple rear camera setups.

According to a string of tweets by the Thailand arm of Vivo, the phones will be launched in the country on September 21. Earlier reports have suggested that the Vivo V20 SE will debut in Malaysia on September 24. The Vivo V20 series of phones are expected to be launched in India in October just ahead of the Dussehra festival.

While the tweets by the company confirm 5G connectivity on the phones, known tipster the_tech_guy tweeted the alleged specifications of the phones. While the tipster suggested the expected specifications of the Vivo V20 and the Vivo V20 SE, specifications of the Vivo V20 have been shared in a report by Gizmochina.

Vivo V20 SE specifications (expected)

The Vivo V20 SE may come in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue colour options. It is expected to feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is expected to feature an aspect ratio of 20:9, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.12 percent, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

For photography, the Vivo V20 SE may feature a 48-megapixel main camera within its triple rear camera setup. The camera setup could also include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter that can also capture macro shots and a 2-megapixel snapper to capture bokeh photos. The phone may feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is expected to pack a 4,100mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge 2.0 technology and run FunTouch OS 11, based on Android 10.

Vivo V20 specifications (expected)

The Vivo V20 is also expected to come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, in-display fingerprint sensor, and 90.12 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge 2.0 technology. It may come in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options.

The Vivo V20 may feature a similar triple rear camera module to the one we have already seen in the Vivo X50 Pro. However, it's unclear whether the X50 Pro's gimbal stabilisation module will be integrated in the smartphone or not. The triple camera may feature a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, it is expected to feature a 44-megapixel snapper for selfies. According to a previous report, the Vivo V20 Indian version may feature a dual hole-punch cutout for two front-facing cameras.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications (expected)

The Gizmochina report claims that the Vivo V20 Pro will be a rebranded Vivo S7 5G. The smartphone may feature a full-HD+ 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a wide notch for dual selfie cameras. The front camera setup may include a 44-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel shooter. On the back, the phone may feature a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

