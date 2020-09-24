Technology News
Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo V20 SE price has been set at MYR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 21,300).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 September 2020 18:36 IST
Vivo V20 SE comes with a full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 SE is initially available in Malaysia
  • The smartphone is the third model in the Vivo V20 series
  • Vivo V20 SE comes in a single, 8GB + 128GB configuration

Vivo V20 SE has been launched as the latest model in the company's V20 series — after the Vivo V20 and V20 Pro that both debuted just earlier this week. The new Vivo phone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and features triple rear cameras. Vivo has also provided 33W fast charging support on the smartphone. Other key highlights of the Vivo V20 SE include a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor as well as a thin, 7.83mm build that has a 3D design at the back. The Vivo V20 SE also comes with a gradient finish at the rear panel that is available in two distinct colour options.

Vivo V20 SE price, availability

Vivo V20 SE price has been set at MYR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 21,300) for the lone 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone comes in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue colour options and is currently limited to the Malaysian market, with its official listing available on the Lazada Malaysia site.

Vivo V20 SE specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that houses the 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens for a bokeh effect.

In terms of selfies and video chats, the Vivo V20 SE has a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens. The phone also comes preloaded with a Portrait Mode, Super Night Selfie, Selfie Fill Light, and a Video Face Beauty for the front-facing camera. The rear camera, on the other hand, supports Super Night Mode, Live Photo, AR Stickers, and 4K video recording.

The Vivo V20 SE comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,100mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Besides, the V20 SE measures 161.00x74.08x7.83mm and weighs 171 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh
