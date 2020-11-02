Technology News
loading
Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V20 SE is backed by a 4,100mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 November 2020 12:18 IST


Vivo V20 SE has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 SE is priced at Rs. 20,990 in India
  • The phone comes with a notched display
  • Vivo V20 SE has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Vivo V20 SE has been launched in India as the latest addition to the Vivo V20 series that as of now only includes the Vivo V20 - the Vivo V20 Pro is expected at the end of this month. The Vivo V20 SE is powered by an octa-core processor and has a single selfie shooter housed in a notch. The phone is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration and comes in XX colour options. It should be noted that the phone was originally launched in Malaysia back in September and has now made its way to the Indian market.

Vivo V20 SE price in India, availability

The Vivo V20 SE is priced at Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model. It is offered in two colour options namely, Aquamarine Green and Gravity Black. The phone will go on sale starting Tuesday, November 3 and will be available for purchase via the Vivo India E-Store as well as major e-commerce websites.

Vivo has some launch offers for interested customers. You can get finance options on Bajaj Finserv and Home Credit, 10 percent cashback with ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, and other major banks. You also get one time screen replacement on the purchase of the Vivo V20 SE. Vivo also says customers can enjoy Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000, Vi bundled offers, and no-cost EMI up to 12 months. Additionally, you can also get extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange.

Notably, the Vivo V20 SE was launched in Malaysia in September for MYR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 21,400) for the lone 8GB + 128GB variant.

Vivo V20 SE specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V20 SE runs Funtouch OS 11 on top of Android 10. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo V20 SE is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo V20 SE that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens for bokeh effect. For selfies and video calls, you get a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens that is placed inside a tiny notch.

The Vivo V20 SE comes with 128GB of storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Speaking of charging, the Vivo V20 SE is equipped with a 4,100mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, in terms of dimensions, the phone measures 161x74.08x7.83mm and weighs 171 grams.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V20 SE, Vivo V20 SE price in India, Vivo V20 SE specifications, Vivo
Google Advertising Costs, Not Its Alleged Monopoly, Irks Businesses

Comment
 
 

