Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V20 SE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Thanks to Croma, Reliance Digital Listings

Vivo V20 SE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Thanks to Croma, Reliance Digital Listings

Vivo V20 SE Croma listing, as well as the Reliance Digital listing show a Gravity Black colour, but the phone may have another colour option as well.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 October 2020 13:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V20 SE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Thanks to Croma, Reliance Digital Listings

Vivo V20 SE Reliance Digital listing shows the price but no sale date

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 SE was originally launched in Malaysia
  • The phone features a triple rear camera setup
  • Vivo V20 SE supports 33W fast charging

Vivo V20 SE price in India seems to have leaked ahead of its launch, as it was listed on two online retailers. The price was spotted on Croma and Reliance Digital website and while the Croma listing does not show the price anymore, the Reliance Digital listing is still up, at the time of writing. The Vivo V20 SE was originally launched in Malaysia last month and it was offered in two colour options. And, earlier this month, the Vivo 20 was launched in India.

Vivo V20 SE price in India (expected)

Vivo V20 SE is expected to be priced at Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model, as per listings on Reliance Digital and Croma websites. As mentioned, at the time of writing, while the price was still visible on Reliance Digital, it had been removed from the Croma store. The listings were first spotted by MySmartPrice. The phone is listed in its Gravity Black colour option.

It remains unclear when the phone will be made official in the Indian market. Back in September, when the Vivo V20 SE was launched in Malaysia, it came in a single RAM and storage configuration and was priced at MYR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 21,300). It was offered in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue colour options. The Blue variant of the phone may make its way to the Indian market as well, however, as of now, the two listings only show the Gravity Black variant.

Vivo V20 SE specifications

Both listings mention the specifications of the Vivo V20 SE and it comes with the same internals as the Malaysian variant. The dual-SIM (nano) Vivo V20 SE runs Funtouch OS 11 on top of Android 11. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB of RAM.

There is the triple rear camera setup on the back of the Vivo V20 SE that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens for bokeh effect. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the tiny notch.

The Vivo V20 SE comes with 128GB of storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is backed by a 4,100mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Vivo V20 SE measures 161x74.08x7.83mm and weighs 171 grams.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V20 SE, Vivo V20 SE expected price in India, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vivo V20 SE specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Teams Has More Than 115 Million Daily Active Users, CEO Satya Nadella Says

Related Stories

Vivo V20 SE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Thanks to Croma, Reliance Digital Listings
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V20 SE Price in India Tipped Thanks to Online Retailer Listings
  2. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  4. LG Wing to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  6. Vu Masterpiece TV With 85-Inch 4K HDR QLED Panel Launched in India
  7. iPhone 12 Pro Beaten by Predecessor iPhone 11 Pro in Battery Life Tests
  8. LG Wing With Swivel Screen, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  9. TCL TS3015 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  10. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Aarogya Setu Developer Details Not Furnished by MeitY, NIC, NeGD; CIC Summons CPIOs
  2. Sony Posts Strong Second-Quarter Profit on Gaming Business, Booming PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders
  3. Vivo V20 SE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Thanks to Croma, Reliance Digital Listings
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Delayed: Game Will Now Release on December 10 to Allow for Optimisations for Across PC, Consoles
  5. Sony Seeing 'Very Considerable' PlayStation 5 Demand Ahead of November 12 Launch
  6. Microsoft Teams Has More Than 115 Million Daily Active Users, CEO Satya Nadella Says
  7. LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Screen Accessory Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Netflix Assassin’s Creed Live-Action Has been Confirmed, Other Adaptations Also Coming
  9. T-Mobile Launches TVision Live TV Streaming Service for Android, iOS, Third-Party TV Platforms
  10. LG Wing With Swivel Screen, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com