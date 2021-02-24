Technology News
Vivo V20 SE Price in India Slashed by Rs. 1,000: Specifications, Availability

Vivo V20 SE now comes at Rs. 19,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 February 2021 15:31 IST
Vivo V20 SE Price in India Slashed by Rs. 1,000: Specifications, Availability

Vivo V20 SE is a watered-down variant of the Vivo V20

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 SE price cut is applicable to both offline and online channels
  • The Vivo phone was launched in November at Rs. 20,990
  • Vivo V20 SE features a triple rear camera setup

Vivo V20 SE price in India has been cut by Rs. 1,000, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360. The price cut comes nearly four months after the launch of Vivo V20 SE. The smartphone debuted as a watered-down variant of Vivo V20. It comes with triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. Vivo V20 SE is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The smartphone also offers 33W fast charging. Vivo V20 SE competes against the likes of Motorola Moto G 5G, Realme X7 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M31s.

Vivo V20 SE price in India

As per the latest revision, Vivo V20 SE price in India has been reduced to Rs. 19,990. The price cut is applicable to both offline and online channels, though it was yet to reflect on online marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart at the time of writing.

To recall, Vivo V20 SE was launched in the Indian market at Rs. 20,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Aquamarine Green and Gravity Black colour options.

Vivo V20 SE specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V20 SE runs on Funtouch OS, based on Android 10 (upgradable to Android 11). It also comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, Vivo V20 SE has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, Vivo V20 SE comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens for bokeh effect. The phone also comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Vivo V20 SE has 128GB of onboard storage as standard, along with microSD card support for expansion. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,100mAh battery on the V20 SE with support for 33W FlashCharge fast charging.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo V20 SE

Vivo V20 SE

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Good selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Weak processor for the price
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Vivo V20 SE review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
