Vivo V20 SE Launching on September 24, Company Reveals

Vivo V20 SE is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 September 2020 18:06 IST
Vivo V20 SE Launching on September 24, Company Reveals

Vivo V20 SE may be one of three phones in the Vivo V20 series

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 SE set to launch on September 24 in Malaysia
  • Vivo V20 SE will have an ultra-sleek design
  • The phone will feature Super Night Mode

Vivo V20 SE will be announced on September 24, the company has revealed. The phone is said to be part of the Vivo V20 series that will reportedly include the Vivo V20, Vivo V20 Pro, and the Vivo V20 SE. Vivo Malaysia recently teased the SE variant of the Vivo V20 through its Facebook page but did not share a date for the launch. Now, Vivo Malaysia has a countdown running on its official website, heading towards the unveiling of the Vivo V20 SE on September 24. Separately, a signboard for Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE has surfaced online that gives us an idea of what to expect from the two phones.

Vivo Malaysia has teased a few features of the Vivo V20 SE on its website, along with the September 24 launch date. The phone will have an “ultra-sleek design”, “Super Night Mode”, and “FlashCharge” technology. Besides this, there is no information available on the Vivo V20 SE on the company website.

Furthermore, a signboard for the Vivo V20 mentioning some specifications has also been spotted. As per a report by PlayfulDroid, the signboard mentions the Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE and shows a phone with a waterdrop style notch with slim bezels all around. The phone is said to carry a 44-megapixel selfie camera and a 64-megapixel primary shooter on the back. It seems to have a triple rear camera setup and support for 33W fast charging. It is unclear if this phone is the Vivo V20 or the Vivo V20 SE, or whether both will share these features.

The Vivo V20 SE has reportedly received NBTC, TKDN, and SDPPI certifications, as well as popped up on Geekbench with model number Vivo V2022. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, have 8GB of RAM, and run Android 10 out of the box. The phone was also reportedly spotted in a China Quality Certification (CQC) listing that hinted at support for 33W fast charging, something that was also listed in the promo banner.

Coming to the Vivo V20 series, a recent report claimed that there will be three phones in the lineup, the Vivo V20, the Vivo V20 SE, and the Vivo V20 Pro, and that the series will be launched in October. As of now, there is no information on the launch of Vivo V20 and the Vivo V20 Pro. However, it is possible that the company reveals launch date for the two models as we move closer to September 24.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Vivo, Vivo V20 SE, Vivo V20 series
Moto E7 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Dual Camera Setup Unveiled: Specifications

Vivo V20 SE Launching on September 24, Company Reveals
