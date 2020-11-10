Technology News
Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green colour variant is priced at Rs. 20,999.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 10 November 2020 15:50 IST
The Vivo V20 SE packs a 4,100mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green colour variant is up for sale
  • It is available on Vivo India’s online store, Amazon and Flipkart
  • Vivo says the new colour variant of Vivo V20 SE is inspired by the sea

Vivo V20 SE is now available in India in a new Aquamarine Green colour variant. Key specifications of the smartphone, which was launched in India last week, include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and a 32-megapixel front camera. The Aquamarine Green colour variant will be available for sale from today on Vivo India's e-store, e-commerce websites, and retail stores across the country. Vivo V20 SE is also available in a Gravity Black colour variant. As per the company, the latest colour variant is inspired by the sea, and has a hint of blue around the edges to reflect it.

Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green price, sale offers

The Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green variant is priced at Rs. 20,999. It is available for purchase via the Vivo India e-store as well as e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. It is offered in the single storage configuration of 8GB + 128GB.

Sale offers for the Vivo V20 SE on the company's e-store include 10 percent cashback with ICICI Bank on CC/CC EMI transactions (excluding ICICI-Amazon co-branded cards), 10 percent cashback with Kotak Mahindra Bank on CC regular & CC/DC EMI transactions, and a one-time screen replacement option within six months of the purchase date.

Other sale offers for the Vivo phone include VI (Vodafone Idea) twelve months extended warranty on Rs. 819 recharge with 100 percent cashback with PayTM, 10 percent cashback with Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank, 10 percent Cashback with Zest Money on six months EMI transactions through Pinelabs machines, Rs. 1,500 exchange bonus on any old smartphone, up to 80 percent assured buyback on vivo upgrade application, and more.

Vivo V20 SE specifications

Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs Funtouch OS 11 on top of Android 10. Under the hood, it has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, the Vivo V20 SE has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It also has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens for bokeh effect. The smartphone has a 32-megapixel camera sensor in the front with an f/2.0 lens that is placed inside a small notch.

The Vivo V20 SE packs a 4,100mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Connectivity options for the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the Vivo V20 SE measures 161x74.08x7.83mm and weighs 171 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V20 SE, Vivo V20 SE price in India, Vivo V20 SE specifications, Vivo V20 SE aquamarine green, Vivo
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Tata Sky Continues to Lead DTH Market in India, Ties Up With SonyLIV for Tata Sky Binge Service

