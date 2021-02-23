Vivo V20 SE Receiving Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 in India: Report

Vivo V20 SE has started receiving Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update in India, as per user reports. The update comes with firmware version PD2038CF_EX_A_1.70.6 and brings the new features of Android 11, including chat bubbles and screen recording, along with customisations of Funtouch OS. Vivo V20 SE was launched in India in November last year after making its debut in Malaysia back in September 2020. At launch, the phone ran Funtouch OS 11 but it was based on Android 10.

Vivo V20 SE users in India have shared screenshots of the changelog for the latest Funtouch OS update that takes the phone from Android 10 to Android 11. The phone gets firmware version PD2038CF_EX_A_1.70.6 and it brings Android 11 features like notification history, chat bubbles, conversation notifications, redesigned media controls, inbuilt screen recording, updated power menu, enhanced privacy and security, and more.

The update is 3.59GB in size and if you have not received a notification for the same, head over to Settings > System update to manually check for it. If you don't see the Android 11 update here, wait for a few days till it reaches you.

Vivo V20 SE specifications

Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup on Vivo V20 SE that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor for bokeh effect. For selfies and video calls, you get a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo V20 SE comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Vivo V20 SE is equipped with a 4,100mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

