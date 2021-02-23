Technology News
Vivo V20 SE Receiving Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 in India: Report

Vivo V20 SE was launched with Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 in India in November last year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 February 2021 12:15 IST
Vivo V20 SE has a triple rear camera setup

Vivo V20 SE has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 SE gets chat bubbles with Android 11 update
  • The phone gets notification history feature with the update
  • Vivo V20 SE Android 11 update is 3.59GB in size

Vivo V20 SE has started receiving Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update in India, as per user reports. The update comes with firmware version PD2038CF_EX_A_1.70.6 and brings the new features of Android 11, including chat bubbles and screen recording, along with customisations of Funtouch OS. Vivo V20 SE was launched in India in November last year after making its debut in Malaysia back in September 2020. At launch, the phone ran Funtouch OS 11 but it was based on Android 10.

Vivo V20 SE users in India have shared screenshots of the changelog for the latest Funtouch OS update that takes the phone from Android 10 to Android 11. The phone gets firmware version PD2038CF_EX_A_1.70.6 and it brings Android 11 features like notification history, chat bubbles, conversation notifications, redesigned media controls, inbuilt screen recording, updated power menu, enhanced privacy and security, and more.

The update is 3.59GB in size and if you have not received a notification for the same, head over to Settings > System update to manually check for it. If you don't see the Android 11 update here, wait for a few days till it reaches you.

Vivo V20 SE specifications

Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup on Vivo V20 SE that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor for bokeh effect. For selfies and video calls, you get a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo V20 SE comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Vivo V20 SE is equipped with a 4,100mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Vivo V20 SE

Vivo V20 SE

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Good selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Weak processor for the price
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Vivo V20 SE review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V20 SE, Vivo V20 SE Update, Funtouch OS 11, Android 11
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
After Facebook, Twitter Ban, Donald Trump Fans and Extremists Turn Elsewhere

