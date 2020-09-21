Technology News
Vivo V20 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched, Vivo V20 Announced as Well: Price, Specifications

Vivo V20 Pro carries a price tag of THB 14,999 (roughly Rs. 35,300).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 September 2020 17:29 IST
Vivo V20 Pro will go on sale in Thailand starting September 30

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 Pro comes in three distinct colour options
  • The smartphone comes with a 44-megapixel primary selfie camera
  • Vivo V20 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Vivo V20 Pro and Vivo V20 have been launched at an event in Thailand. Both new Vivo V-series phones come with triple rear cameras and feature a sleek design along with an AG Matte Glass protection at the back that looks quite similar to the back of the Vivo X50. In the new series, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with a dual selfie camera setup at the front and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Vivo V20, on the other hand, houses a single selfie camera and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The Vivo V20 Pro also offers 5G support.

Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo V20 price

Vivo V20 Pro price is set at THB 14,999 (roughly Rs. 35,300). The phone will be available for pre-orders in Thailand starting today, while its availability is set for September 30. It comes in Moonlight Sonata, Midnight Jazz, and Sunset Melody shades. Vivo V20 price, on the other hand, is yet to be announced. However, the phone is announced with Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications

The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with an f/1.89 lens — along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is the dual selfie camera setup at the front, which has a 44-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 autofocus lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.28 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 105 degrees.

The selfie camera setup of the Vivo V20 Pro supports preloaded features such as Dual-View Video, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, Steadiface Selfie Video, and Multi-Style Portrait. The rear camera setup, on the other hand, works with pre-installed Super Night Mode, Tripod Night Mode, Motion Autofocus, EyeFaceBody Autofocus, Object Autofocus, and Double Exposure.

Vivo has also provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Vivo V20 Pro. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology. Besides, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with 7.39mm of thickness and 170 grams of weight.

Vivo V20 specifications

The Vivo V20 also runs on Funtouch OS 11 and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The smartphone comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It also has a single, 44-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. It comes with a 7.38mm thickness and weighs 171 grams.

Detailed specifications of the Vivo V20 will be revealed at a later stage.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 44-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo V20

Vivo V20

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
