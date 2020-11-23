Vivo V20 Pro is yet to launch in India but its preorder offers and discounts might have been revealed ahead of its expected launch at the end of this month. A tipster has shared information on pre-of the phone order in India ahead of its rumoured launch, showing a poster with pre-order details of the Vivo V20 Pro in India. According to the leaked poster, buyers of the Vivo V20 Pro will get a chance to pre-order with offers from Reliance Jio that comes with benefits of up to Rs. 10,000 and 10 percent cashback from several banks.

XDA Developers' Tushar Mehta has tweeted a poster of the Vivo V20 Pro that leaks pre-order offers in India. This includes 10 percent cashback on ICICI credit and debit cards, Bank of Baroda credit cards, and ZestMoney Finance. Bajaj Finance may offer an EMI scheme that allows for an upfront fee of just Rs. 101, and there is reported to be several other EMI schemes from IDFC First Bank and Home Credit. Pre-order may also get users Vivo upgrade rewards and V-shield complete mobile protection. As mentioned, Reliance Jio users should be eligible to get benefits of up to Rs. 10,000.

Vivo V20 Pro was launched in Thailand in September, and it is reported to arrive in India soon. The base model Vivo V20 was launched in the country last month, but the Pro model didn't see an unveil then. Vivo V20 price in India has been set at Rs. 24,990, and the Vivo V20 Pro model should be a little more expensive than that.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications

The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Vivo has also provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Vivo V20 Pro.

As for optics, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is the dual selfie camera setup at the front with a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

The Vivo V20 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge technology. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

