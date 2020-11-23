Technology News
loading

Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Order Details, Offers in India Leaked Ahead of Launch

Vivo V20 Pro pre-order offers are tipped to include 10 percent cashback on ICICI credit and debit cards, Bank of Baroda credit cards, and ZestMoney Finance.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 November 2020 12:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Order Details, Offers in India Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Tushar Mehta

Vivo V20 Pro was launched in Thailand in September

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  • Vivo V20 Pro pre-orders is tipped to offer Jio users Rs. 10,000 benefits
  • The phone is reported to launch later this month in India

Vivo V20 Pro is yet to launch in India but its preorder offers and discounts might have been revealed ahead of its expected launch at the end of this month. A tipster has shared information on pre-of the phone order in India ahead of its rumoured launch, showing a poster with pre-order details of the Vivo V20 Pro in India. According to the leaked poster, buyers of the Vivo V20 Pro will get a chance to pre-order with offers from Reliance Jio that comes with benefits of up to Rs. 10,000 and 10 percent cashback from several banks.

XDA Developers' Tushar Mehta has tweeted a poster of the Vivo V20 Pro that leaks pre-order offers in India. This includes 10 percent cashback on ICICI credit and debit cards, Bank of Baroda credit cards, and ZestMoney Finance. Bajaj Finance may offer an EMI scheme that allows for an upfront fee of just Rs. 101, and there is reported to be several other EMI schemes from IDFC First Bank and Home Credit. Pre-order may also get users Vivo upgrade rewards and V-shield complete mobile protection. As mentioned, Reliance Jio users should be eligible to get benefits of up to Rs. 10,000.

Vivo V20 Pro was launched in Thailand in September, and it is reported to arrive in India soon. The base model Vivo V20 was launched in the country last month, but the Pro model didn't see an unveil then. Vivo V20 price in India has been set at Rs. 24,990, and the Vivo V20 Pro model should be a little more expensive than that.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications

The Vivo V20 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Vivo has also provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Vivo V20 Pro.

As for optics, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is the dual selfie camera setup at the front with a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

The Vivo V20 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge technology. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 44-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro Price in India, Vivo V20 Pro Specifications, Vivo V20 Pro Launch Date, Vivo V20 Pro PreOrder, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
PlayStation Black Friday Deals: FIFA 21, Watch Dogs: Legion, and More

Related Stories

Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Order Details, Offers in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
  2. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  3. Microsoft Teams Taking on Zoom With Free All-Day Video, Voice Calling
  4. Black Panther 2 to Begin Shooting in July 2021
  5. Tenet Release Date in India Announced
  6. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro on Sale Now in India
  7. The Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games
  8. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. WhiteHat Jr Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Critic Pradeep Poonia: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Order Details, Offers in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. PlayStation Black Friday Deals: FIFA 21, Watch Dogs: Legion, and More
  3. Google Task Mate Is Now in Testing in India, Users Can Earn Money by Completing Simple Tasks on Their Phone
  4. WhiteHat Jr Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Critic Pradeep Poonia: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 With S Pen May Launch in June 2021; Galaxy Note Series May Be Discontinued
  6. China’s Moon Probe to Seek First Lunar Rocks Retrieval for a Nation Since 1970s
  7. Tenet Release Date in India Set for December 4
  8. HDFC Bank Is Down, Debit Card, UPI Transactions, and Even ATMs Not Working, Customers Say
  9. Lenovo Teases Smartphone Series That Could Take on New Redmi Note 9 Models
  10. Instagram Reels Gets ‘Branded Content Tag’ Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com