Vivo V20 Pro is teased to launch in India soon. The company has confirmed that the phone will launch in the country, but hasn't given an exact date as of yet. However, a new leak claims that the Vivo V20 Pro 5G is all set to launch in India on December 2. The Vivo V20 Pro was launched in Thailand back in September. The base model in the series, the Vivo V20, was made available in India last month.

Vivo V20 Pro India launch date, pre-order, price (expected)

The company took to Twitter to tease the arrival of the Vivo V20 Pro. The phone is teased as ‘coming soon' without an exact launch date. The teaser poster shows the design of the Vivo V20 Pro and its possible colour options. As per the poster, the phone will launch in India in the same colour options as in Thailand a few months ago — Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody.

XDA Developers' Tushar Mehta retweeted the Vivo tweet to add that the India launch date for the Vivo V20 Pro is December 2. This hasn't been officially confirmed by the company yet, but Vivo is expected to roll out more teasers in the coming days.

Just a day ago, Mehta also shared the expected pre-order details of the Vivo V20 Pro. This includes a 10 percent cashback on ICICI credit and debit cards, Bank of Baroda credit cards, and ZestMoney Finance. Bajaj Finance may offer an EMI scheme with an upfront fee of just Rs. 101, and there are reported to be other EMI schemes from IDFC First Bank and Home Credit. Customers who pre-order the phone may also get Vivo upgrade rewards and V-shield complete mobile protection. And Reliance Jio users should be eligible to get benefits of up to Rs. 10,000.

The Vivo V20 Pro is likely going to be more expensive than the Vivo V20, which starts at Rs. 24,990 in India.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications

Because the Vivo V20 Pro has already been unveiled in Thailand, we know the specifications. It runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Vivo has also provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Vivo V20 Pro.

For photos and videos, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is the dual-selfie camera setup at the front, which has a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

There is a 4,000mAh battery on the Vivo V20 Pro that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

