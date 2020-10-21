Vivo V20 Pro is all set to launch in India next month, Vivo India CEO Jerome Chen has confirmed. The company recently launched the Vivo V20 in the country, and now it looks to introduce the Pro model towards the end of November. The Vivo V20 Pro was launched in Thailand in September and it comes with a dual selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone also has a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Vivo V20 Pro India launch details, expected price

Chen took to Twitter to respond to a user query about the launch of the Vivo V20 Pro. He replied that the Vivo V20 Pro will launch in India in the end of November, i.e. late next month. He didn't reveal the exact launch date, but the company should start teasing its arrival closer to launch.

The Vivo V20 Pro should be priced in India around its Thailand price of THB 14,999 (roughly Rs. 35,300). The Vivo V20 was launched in India starting at Rs. 24,990. In Thailand, the Vivo V20 Pro was launched in Moonlight Sonata, Midnight Jazz, and Sunset Melody shades.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications

As the Vivo V20 Pro has already been unveiled in Thailand, its specifications are known. The Vivo V20 Pro runs on FuntouchOS 11, based on Android 11, and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Vivo has also provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Vivo V20 Pro.

For photos and videos, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is a dual selfie camera setup at the front, which has a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

There is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

