Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Confirmed for December 2: Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo V20 Pro is already available in Thailand with a price tag of THB 14,999 (roughly Rs. 36,600).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 November 2020 13:03 IST
Vivo V20 Pro was unveiled in Thailand in September

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 Pro India launch date has been confirmed by a media invite
  • The Vivo phone comes with dual selfie cameras
  • Vivo V20 Pro registrations have already been started in India

Vivo V20 Pro is set to launch in India on Wednesday, December 2, the Chinese company confirmed through a media invite. The flagship Vivo phone was unveiled alongside Vivo V20 at an event in Thailand in September. Key highlights of Vivo V20 Pro include dual selfie cameras, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and 33W fast charging support. The smartphone also comes preloaded with a list of camera-focussed features that include Dual-View Video, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, Super Night Mode, and Motion Autofocus, among others.

Vivo V20 Pro India launch date

As per a ‘block your date' invite sent to the media, the Vivo V20 Pro India launch will be held on December 2. The company is likely to host a virtual event to announce the arrival of the new phone.

vivo v20 pro india launch date invite gadgets 360 Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro India launch date has been confirmed

 

Last month, Vivo India CEO Jerome Chen confirmed that Vivo V20 Pro would debut in India at the end of November. Chen, however, didn't provide any concrete launch details. But nonetheless, Vivo recently started taking registrations for Vivo V20 Pro in the country. The December 2 launch date was also earlier suggested in some reports.

Vivo V20 Pro price in India (expected)

Vivo V20 Pro price in India is yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to be closer to what was announced in Thailand earlier this year. The phone debuted at THB 14,999 (roughly Rs. 36,600) for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in three colour options – Moonlight Sonata, Midnight Jazz, and Sunset Melody.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications

Vivo V20 Pro runs Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For photography, Vivo V20 Pro features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The handset also comes with a dual selfie camera setup that includes a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the V20 Pro that comes with 33W FlashCharge fast charging support. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V20 Pro Price in India, Vivo V20 Pro Specifications, Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo
