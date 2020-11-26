Technology News
loading

Vivo V20 Pro Registrations Begin in India, Launch Expected December 2

Vivo hasn’t revealed the V20 Pro’s India launch date.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 November 2020 11:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V20 Pro Registrations Begin in India, Launch Expected December 2

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vivo India

Vivo V20 Pro may be launched in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colours

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 Pro tipped to launch in India on December 2
  • The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  • Vivo V20 Pro has already been launched in Thailand

Vivo V20 Pro registrations have begun in India ahead of the phone's launch. Vivo India's official website now shows a ‘Stay Notified' button. The news comes a day after the Chinese tech giant teased the India launch on Twitter. Reports suggest that the phone could be launched in the country on December 2, however, there is no confirmation from Vivo at this time. The Vivo V20 Pro was launched in Thailand in September. The company launched the Vivo V20 in India last month.

The Vivo India official website now has a ‘Stay Notified' button that will allow users to register and stay updated about the launch of the Vivo V20 Pro in the country. It should be noted that the button is just to understand the interest of Indian consumers in the handset and does not reveal any details about the imminent launch. If you are interested, you can punch in your details to stay in the loop.

Rumour mill suggests that the Vivo V20 Pro will be launched in India on December 2. While there is no confirmation on the launch date from the company, Vivo India took to Twitter recently to tease the arrival of the Vivo V20 Pro. The phone has been teased as ‘coming soon'. The phone may be launched in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colours.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications

As mentioned, the Vivo V20 Pro has already been launched in Thailand. The Indian version is likely to be the same as its international variant. It runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. There is a 128GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor. The primary sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is the dual-selfie camera setup at the front, which includes a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

The Vivo V20 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo India, Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro Launch Date, Vivo V20 Pro Price in India, Vivo V20 Pro Specifications
Facebook Continues Fight With ‘Super Spreaders’ on US Election Misinformation

Related Stories

Vivo V20 Pro Registrations Begin in India, Launch Expected December 2
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo V20 Pro ‘Coming Soon’ to India, December 2 Arrival Tipped
  5. Poco Separating from Xiaomi to Become an Independent Global Brand
  6. Redmi Smartwatch With Square Dial Launching on Thursday
  7. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  8. Xiaomi Likely to Announce Mi 11 at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020
  9. Micromax in 1b First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Company Site
  10. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini Users Facing Bluetooth Issues With First- and Third-Party Peripherals: Report
  2. Callers Will Soon Have to Dial ‘0’ Before Making Landline to Mobile Phone Calls: Telecom Department
  3. Vivo V20 Pro Registrations Begin in India, Launch Expected December 2
  4. Tesla Plans to Produce Electric Car Chargers in China, Document Shows
  5. TWS Earbuds Shipments in India Up 723 Percent YoY in Q3, Boat Emerged as Leading Player: Counterpoint
  6. Steam Autumn Sale: FIFA 21, Death Stranding, Marvel’s Avengers, and More
  7. SpaceX to Press Ahead With Starlink Tests, Delays Commercial Service
  8. Amazon Web Services Sees Widespread Outage; Websites, Software Providers Affected
  9. Samsung Odyssey G9, Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitors With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  10. Vivo Y1s With Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com