Vivo V20 Pro 5G has finally launched in India after many teasers. This phone sits alongside the already launched Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE in the series. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and has a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also has a dual selfie camera setup with a 44-megapixel primary sensor inside a display notch. Vivo V20 Pro 5G was first unveiled in Thailand in September.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G price in India, sale

The new Vivo V20 Pro 5G is priced in India at Rs. 29,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq, and Bajaj Finserv EMI store. Online offers include an instant Rs. 2,000 off on ICICI Bank credit and debit card transactions, Rs. 2,500 extra off on exchange, V-Shield complete mobile damage protection, and no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months. The phone has been made available in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options.

It will also be available via offline stores including Croma, Reliance Digital, Jio exclusive stores, Sangeetha, Vijay Sales, Poorvika, Big C, and LOT. Offline offers on the Vivo V20 Pro 5G include 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Zest cards. There's also a one-time screen replacement, Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000, and financing options from HDB, Home Credit, and Bajaj Finserv. Buyers can also opt for the Vivo Upgrade plan that offers 80 percent buyback money guarantee.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G specifications

The new Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a dual-SIM (Nano) slot and runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11 software. The phone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a wide notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be 128GB.

Vivo V20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with an f/1.89 lens — along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The dual selfie camera setup has a 44-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 autofocus lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.28 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 105 degrees.

Coming to the battery, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Connectivity options for the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Other sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. The dimensions measure at 158.82x74.20x7.39mm and the Vivo V20 Pro 5G weighs only 170 grams.

