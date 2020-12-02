Vivo V20 Pro 5G is set to launch in India at 12pm (noon) today. The flagship Vivo phone was unveiled in Thailand in September and is now making its way to India. Key highlights of the Vivo V20 Pro 5G include Android 11-based OS, dual selfie camera, a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The launch of the smartphone will be live-streamed on YouTube.

You can watch the live launch of the Vivo V20 Pro 5G on YouTube here, as announced by Vivo India. The phone will be launched at 12pm (noon).

Vivo V20 Pro 5G price (expected)

Vivo V20 Pro 5G's expected price in India was recently revealed by key retailers in the country. The Vivo phone is listed on the website of retailers such as Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobile, and Sangeetha Mobiles with a price tag of Rs. 29,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Customers can also pre-book the phone through its online listings by paying an advance amount of Rs. 2,000. Vivo V20 Pro 5G has also been listed for registrations on Flipkart.

Although the pricing details haven't been confirmed yet by Vivo, the listings on various websites seem legitimate. The phone was launched in Thailand in September and offered in Moonlight Sonata, Midnight Jazz, and Sunset Melody colour variants.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G specifications

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The phone runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. There is also 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with an f/1.89 lens. It also has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a dual selfie camera, featuring a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It also comes preloaded with a list of camera-focussed features such as Dual-View Video, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, Super Night Mode, and Motion Autofocus.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Connectivity options for the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port.

