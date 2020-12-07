Vivo V20 Pro 5G Starts Receiving Android 11 Update in India

Vivo V20 Pro 5G is now receiving the Android 11 update in India. The company announced the phone in India a few days ago, and soon after has started rolling out the latest software. Out of the box, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11 software. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G integrates specifications like a Snapdragon 765G SoC and a dual selfie camera setup. It packs a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 4,000mAh battery on board.

Gadgets 360 has received Android 11 update on the Vivo V20 Pro 5G. The build number of the latest update is PD2020F_EX_A_6.70.8 and the update size is at 3.6GB. The changelog claims that the Vivo V20 Pro 5G latest update brings along features like chat bubbles, priority chat function, and notification history. The update also brings along the November 2020 Android security patch update. GSMArena also shared screenshots of receiving the update, so it should be rolling out widely.

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G is priced in India at Rs. 29,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone has been made available via varied online and offline stores in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a wide notch and has a dual-SIM slot. As mentioned, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be 128GB.

The Vivo V20 Pro has a triple camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The dual selfie camera setup has a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Coming to the battery, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Connectivity options for the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port.

