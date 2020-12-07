Technology News
loading

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Starts Receiving Android 11 Update in India

Vivo V20 Pro 5G receives the November 2020 Android security patch, alongside the Android 11 update.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 December 2020 11:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Starts Receiving Android 11 Update in India

Vivo V20 Pro 5G comes with a Snapdragon 765G SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 Pro 5G latest update has the build number PD2020F_EX_A_6.70.8
  • The size of the Android 11 update is at 3.6GB
  • Vivo V20 Pro 5G is priced in India at Rs. 29,990

Vivo V20 Pro 5G is now receiving the Android 11 update in India. The company announced the phone in India a few days ago, and soon after has started rolling out the latest software. Out of the box, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11 software. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G integrates specifications like a Snapdragon 765G SoC and a dual selfie camera setup. It packs a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 4,000mAh battery on board.

Gadgets 360 has received Android 11 update on the Vivo V20 Pro 5G. The build number of the latest update is PD2020F_EX_A_6.70.8 and the update size is at 3.6GB. The changelog claims that the Vivo V20 Pro 5G latest update brings along features like chat bubbles, priority chat function, and notification history. The update also brings along the November 2020 Android security patch update. GSMArena also shared screenshots of receiving the update, so it should be rolling out widely.

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G is priced in India at Rs. 29,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone has been made available via varied online and offline stores in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a wide notch and has a dual-SIM slot. As mentioned, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be 128GB.

The Vivo V20 Pro has a triple camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The dual selfie camera setup has a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Coming to the battery, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Connectivity options for the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V20 Pro 5G, Vivo V20 Pro 5G Update, Android 11, Vivo V20 Pro 5G Price in India, Vivo V20 Pro 5G specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Blue Origin Will Take First Woman to Moon's Surface, Jeff Bezos Says
iOS 14.2 Drastically Causing Battery Drain Issues, Some iPhone Users Complain

Related Stories

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Starts Receiving Android 11 Update in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone Users Updating to iOS 14.2 Complain of Severe Battery Drain Issues
  2. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  3. Moto G9 Power to Launch in India on December 8, Company Confirms
  4. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  5. iPhone 11 Users Facing Touchscreen Issues Can Get Free Service from Apple
  6. Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 Good Enough to Take the Brand to the Top in India?
  7. Netflix India is Free for Two Days: Details Here
  8. Got Cyberpunk 2077 Early? Don’t Do Anything Online, CD Projekt Red Warns
  9. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  10. Realme 7, Narzo 20 Pro Getting November Security Patch Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Garena Free Fire Update to Bring Revamped Training Map, Dual-Wielding Vector Akimbo SMG
  2. Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold Lite Slated to Have a 4-Inch External Screen, Galaxy Z Flip 2 a 3-Inch External Screen: Report
  3. Japan's Hayabusa-2 Probe Returns Rare Asteroid Sample to Earth, JAXA Announces
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Buyers’ Posts on Twitter and YouTube Face Copyright Takedowns by CD Projekt Red
  5. iOS 14.2 Drastically Causing Battery Drain Issues, Some iPhone Users Complain
  6. Vivo V20 Pro 5G Starts Receiving Android 11 Update in India
  7. Blue Origin Will Take First Woman to Moon's Surface, Jeff Bezos Says
  8. Google Removes Some IAC Chrome Browser Extensions for 'Policy Violations'
  9. LG K42, LG K52 Reportedly Spotted on Indian BIS Website, Launch May Be Imminent
  10. Fitbit Sense Smartwatch Users Getting Replacements for Hardware-Related ECG Issue: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com