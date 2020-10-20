Vivo V20 is now available for purchase in India. The latest offering from the company in its V series, Vivo V20 was launched in the country last week. Key features of the phone include a 44-megapixel autofocus selfie camera, support for 33W fast charging, and a 4,000mAh battery. Vivo V20 is available in two storage configurations and three colour options – Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody. It is the first phone in India to run on Android 11 out of the box.

Vivo V20 price in India, availability

Vivo V20 is up for purchase via Flipkart and the Vivo online store in India. The phone is priced at Rs. 24,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB storage option is available for Rs. 27,990. Vivo V20 is available in three colour options – Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody. It will also be available for purchase through various offline channels such as Chroma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Poorvika, Sangeetha, Big C, and Lot in addition to Vivo Exclusive Stores.

Sale offers for Vivo V20 on Flipkart include 10 percent off on SBI credit and debit cards, Rs. 125 instant cashback on PayTM wallet, five percent off with Axis Bank buzz credit card, five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and no-cost EMIs starting from Rs. 2,083 per month. Launch offers on Vivo India's online store includes V-Shield mobile protection, 10 percent cashback on ICICI bank, Federal Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, as well as 12 months extended warranty via Vi (Vodafone Idea) on Rs. 819 recharge.

Vivo V20 specifications

Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Vivo V20 has up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable (up to 1TB) via microSD card.

For photography, the Vivo V20 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone boasts of a 44-megapixel camera at the front that includes an f/2.0 autofocus lens on top. It also comes with pre-loaded features such as 4K Selfie Video, Night Selfie 2.0, Dual-View Video, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, and more.

Vivo V20 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

