Technology News
loading

Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 33W Fast Charging Goes on Sale in India

Vivo V20 is priced at Rs. 24,990 in India for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 20 October 2020 13:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 33W Fast Charging Goes on Sale in India

Vivo V20 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 is the first phone in India to run on Android 11 out of the box
  • Vivo V20 is available in three colours and two storage configurations
  • The phone was launched in India last week

Vivo V20 is now available for purchase in India. The latest offering from the company in its V series, Vivo V20 was launched in the country last week. Key features of the phone include a 44-megapixel autofocus selfie camera, support for 33W fast charging, and a 4,000mAh battery. Vivo V20 is available in two storage configurations and three colour options – Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody. It is the first phone in India to run on Android 11 out of the box.

Vivo V20 price in India, availability

Vivo V20 is up for purchase via Flipkart and the Vivo online store in India. The phone is priced at Rs. 24,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB storage option is available for Rs. 27,990. Vivo V20 is available in three colour options – Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody. It will also be available for purchase through various offline channels such as Chroma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Poorvika, Sangeetha, Big C, and Lot in addition to Vivo Exclusive Stores.

Sale offers for Vivo V20 on Flipkart include 10 percent off on SBI credit and debit cards, Rs. 125 instant cashback on PayTM wallet, five percent off with Axis Bank buzz credit card, five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and no-cost EMIs starting from Rs. 2,083 per month. Launch offers on Vivo India's online store includes V-Shield mobile protection, 10 percent cashback on ICICI bank, Federal Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, as well as 12 months extended warranty via Vi (Vodafone Idea) on Rs. 819 recharge.

Vivo V20 specifications

Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Vivo V20 has up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable (up to 1TB) via microSD card.

For photography, the Vivo V20 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone boasts of a 44-megapixel camera at the front that includes an f/2.0 autofocus lens on top. It also comes with pre-loaded features such as 4K Selfie Video, Night Selfie 2.0, Dual-View Video, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, and more.

Vivo V20 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V20

Vivo V20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim body
  • Android 11 preloaded
  • Good selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • Average processor for the price
Read detailed Vivo V20 review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V20, Vivo V20 Price in India, Vivo V20 Specifications
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Mi Watch Color Sports Edition With 117 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistance, Built-in GPS Launched

Related Stories

Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 33W Fast Charging Goes on Sale in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 May Not Support Dual-SIM 5G Out of the Box: Report
  2. Amazon Sells More iPhones on Opening Day Than Previous Year’s Sale
  3. Oppo Enco X True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  4. Oppo Smart TV S1, Smart TV R1 With ColorOS TV Launched
  5. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  6. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  7. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Staggering Sales in First 12 Hours of Flipkart Sale, Company Says
  8. Redmi Considering ‘Mini’ Smartphone Launch, Like iPhone 12 Mini
  9. OnePlus 8T Tips and Tricks: Best New Features in OxygenOS 11
  10. Vivo V20 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 33W Fast Charging Goes on Sale in India
  2. Mi Watch Color Sports Edition With 117 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistance, Built-in GPS Launched
  3. Google Pixel 5 Units Have Gap Between Display and Frame, Some Early Users Complain
  4. Microsoft Pauses Forced Installation of Office Web Apps on Windows 10 Devices, Calls it a Bug
  5. Samsung Galaxy M02 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Website; Could Be Rebranded Galaxy A02s
  6. Microsoft Teams to Get AI-Based Noise Suppression Feature in November
  7. iPhone 12 May Not Support Dual-SIM 5G Out of the Box: Report
  8. Oppo Smart TV S1 With Up to 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched, Oppo Smart TV R1 in 55, 65-Inch Sizes Debuts as Well
  9. Oppo Enco X True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Dynaudio Tuning Launched
  10. US, Britain Call Out Russian Hacking Spree, Cyber-attacks Against Olympics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com