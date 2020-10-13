Vivo V20 has been launched in India as the latest smartphone from the company in its V series. The new Vivo phone comes with triple rear cameras as well as features a waterdrop-style display notch. Vivo V20 is also the first phone in India to run on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The handset comes with 33W fast charging support and offers up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card. Other key highlights of the Vivo V20 include a 44-megapixel autofocus selfie camera, matte glass design, and a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone was announced globally last month — alongside the Vivo V20 Pro.

Vivo V20 price in India, availability, launch offers

Vivo V20 price in India has been set at Rs. 24,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 27,990. It comes in three distinct colour options – Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody.

Vivo V20 will go on pre-bookings in the country from today, with its sale starting from October 20. The phone will be available online through Flipkart and the Vivo online store in the country. Moreover, it will go on sale through various offline retail channels including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Poorvika, Sangeetha, Big C, and Lot in addition to Vivo Exclusive Stores.

Launch offers on Vivo V20, accessible through online channels, will include V-Shield mobile protection, additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 2,500, and no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months. The phone will also get offline offers including a 10 percent cashback on purchases via Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Zest Money as well as 12 months extended warranty via Vi (Vodafone Idea) on Rs. 819 recharge.

In addition to Vivo V20, the company announced that Vivo V20 SE would be “coming soon” to India. There are, however, no official details on its availability and pricing. The phone was launched in Malaysia last month with a price tag of MYR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 21,200).

Vivo V20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It offers a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens. The setup also houses an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo V20 flaunts a 44-megapixel snapper at the front that includes an f/2.0 autofocus lens on top. There are also preloaded features including 4K Selfie Video, Steadiface Selfie Video, Super Night Selfie 2.0, Dual-View Video, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, and Multi-Style Portrait.

Vivo V20 has up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. The phone has 7.38mm of thickness and weighs 171 grams.

