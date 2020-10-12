Technology News
Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Tuesday Launch

Vivo V20 is speculated to debut in India with a price tag of Rs. 24,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 October 2020 13:22 IST
Vivo V20 comes with triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 pricing in India was initially suggested by Flipkart
  • The Vivo phone was unveiled in Thailand last month
  • Vivo V20 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC

Vivo V20 price in India has been leaked just ahead of its official launch that is set for Tuesday, October 13. The Vivo phone was unveiled globally at an event in Thailand last month — alongside the Vivo V20 Pro. However, its specifications were detailed just a couple of weeks back. The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The smartphone also packs triple rear cameras and features a waterdrop-style display notch. Additionally, the Vivo V20 comes with 33W fast charging.

Vivo V20 price in India (expected)

Tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted that the Vivo V20 might be available in India with a price tag of Rs. 24,990. This is in line with the pricing between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000 that was suggested by Flipkart through a banner posted last week. To give some perspective, the Vivo V19 was launched in the country in May with a starting price of Rs. 27,990, though it dropped to Rs. 24,990 in July.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the leaked details. Nevertheless, Vivo is expected to announce the pricing details at the time of the V20 launch on Tuesday.

Vivo V20 specifications

The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 44-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Vivo has provided 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone also packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo V20

Vivo V20

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V20 price in India, Vivo V20 specifications, Vivo V20, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Price in India Revealed via Amazon, Launching Soon

