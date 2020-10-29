Vivo V20 is now available in Moonlight Sonata colour, the company has announced. Vivo had announced the option during its launch, however, information about the availability of the colour variant was not known. The other two colour options in the lineup are Midnight Jazz, and Sunset Melody. The new Vivo phone sports a triple rear camera setup, and the front camera is situated in the waterdrop-style display notch. The Vivo V20 debuted as the first phone in India to run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Vivo V20 Moonlight Sonata colour price in India, availability

Vivo V20 (Review) Moonlight Sonata colour will be available at retail stores, Vivo India e-store, and Flipkart, starting today. The price of the phone has been set at Rs. 24,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 27,990, the same as its launch price. It was launched in India earlier this month in two more colours – Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody.

Vivo V20 launch offers

Customers can pay Rs. 101 and rest in easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv when purchasing the Vivo V20 from mainline retails stores. Those holding BFL RBL supercards will get 20 percent instant cashback on Bajaj Finserv down payment scheme. Vivo is also offering one-time screen replacement within 6 months of purchase date. The phone will also get offline offers including a 10 percent cashback on purchases via Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Zest Money as well as 12 months extended warranty via Vi (Vodafone Idea) on Rs. 819 recharge.

Vivo is also offering flat Rs. 1,500 exchange bonus on any old smartphone and up to 80 percent assured buyback on Vivo Upgrade application. During Big Billion Days, set from October 29 till November 4, customers can avail 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit/ debit card EMI transactions. They can get additional Rs. 2,500 off on exchanging any old smartphone with the Vivo V20.

Vivo V20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V20 runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Vivo V20 has up to 256GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging.

The Vivo V20 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens. The main sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 44-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 autofocus lens. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.