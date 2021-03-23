Vivo V20 price in India has been cut by Rs. 2,000. The phone is now listed for Rs. 22,990 on Flipkart and Amazon. It is to be noted that the price of the Vivo V20 (2021), which is an upgrade to the Vivo V20, remains the same. The Vivo V20 was launched in the Indian market in October last year, and this is the phone that is receiving the price cut now. The company later refreshed the smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G in December. Both the phones have the same design and a 44-megapixel front camera.

Vivo V20 price in India, availability

Vivo V20 was launched at a price of Rs. 24,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option that launched at a price of Rs. 27,990. At present, the Vivo V20 128GB storage variant is available via Amazon for Rs. 22,898 in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options. It is also listed on Flipkart for Rs. 22,990, but was out of stock at the time of writing the story. The Vivo V20 256GB storage variant is available for Rs. 25,490 on Amazon. This is an effective price cut of around Rs. 2,000 for both the storage variants.

Vivo V20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11, and comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the Vivo V20 2021, which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, the older variant features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In the camera department, the Vivo V20 features the same triple rear camera setup as the 2021 model, that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary super-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front is a 44-megapixel selfie camera sensor that comes with an autofocus lens for selfies and video calling.

The Vivo V20 connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also packs a 4,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging. The phone measures 161.30x74.20x7.38mm and weighs 171 grams.

