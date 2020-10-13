Technology News
  Vivo V20 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo V20 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo V20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 October 2020 06:52 IST
Vivo V20 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo V20 has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 will be launched in India today
  • Vivo V20 is said to be priced at Rs. 24,999
  • The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery

Vivo V20 will be launching in India today, October 13, at 12pm (noon) through a virtual event that will be livestreamed on YouTube. The phone was originally unveiled in Thailand last month, alongside the Vivo V20 Pro. There is also a Vivo V20 SE that's part of the series and this variant was unveiled in Malaysia last month as well. As of now, there is no information on the Indian launch of the other two models in the series. The Vivo V20 is powered by an octa-core processor, packs triple rear cameras, and has fast charging support. The phone has a notch for the selfie camera.

Vivo V20 India launch: How to watch live stream, expected price

The Vivo V20 will be launched in the country at 12pm (noon) today, October 13, via a digital event. The launch will be livestreamed on the company's official YouTube channel. You can also watch the stream through the video embedded below.

Vivo has not shared official pricing for the phone but it is expected to be priced at Rs. 24,990, according to a known tipster. An older Flipkart banner suggested a price tag between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000 and the tipster's claim seems to fall in line with that.

Vivo V20 specifications (expected)

The Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, you get a 44-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Vivo V20 comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone also packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging.

As per the leaked specifications from last month, the Vivo V20 will have 20:9 aspect ratio, in-display fingerprint sensor, and 90.12 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is expected to come with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor that accompany the primary 64-megapixel sensor.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

