Vivo V20 to Launch in India on October 13, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 30,000

Vivo V20 is all set to launch in India on October 13. Flipkart has revealed the launch date through its app and is teasing key specifications of the phone as well. The Vivo V20 was unveiled in Europe last month, alongside the Vivo V20 Pro. The Vivo V20 is teased to come with 44-megapixel selfie camera setup and be just 7.38mm thin. The phone has a triple camera setup at the back and a waterdrop-style notch up front.

Vivo V20 India launch date, price in India

As per the Flipkart app, the launch of the Vivo V20 will take place on October 13. A dedicated page has been published on the app teasing details of the phone ahead of the launch. The Flipkart banner suggests that the Vivo V20 may be priced between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000. The phone is teased to arrive in the same colour options as unveiled globally - Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody.

Flipkart banner suggests that the Vivo V20 may be priced between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000

There is no clarity on whether the already unveiled Vivo V20 Pro and the Vivo V20 SE will launch alongside or not. Flipkart is currently teasing key features of the vanilla V20 only. Vivo should make things more clear in teasers running up to the launch.

Vivo V20 specifications

While the Vivo V20 was unveiled last month, its specifications were only made official very recently. The global Vivo V20 phone is listed to run on Funtouch OS 11, based on Android 11, and feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It offers 128GB of onboard storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card.

For imaging, the Vivo V20 global model comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor inside the waterdrop-style notch.

The Vivo V20 houses a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology. The Vivo V20 is teased to come with 7.38mm of thickness. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

