Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India

Vivo V20 is listed to come with a 4,000mAh battery and a single 44-megapixel selfie camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 September 2020 18:39 IST
Vivo V20 has a triple rear camera setup

Vivo V20 specifications have now been detailed ahead of its launch in India. The phone was unveiled in Europe earlier this month, alongside the Vivo V20 Pro, but its specifications and pricing weren't detailed back then. Now, the company has published full specifications of the Vivo V20 ahead of its launch in the Indian market. Vivo has started teasing the launch of the Vivo V20 series in India and its availability is confirmed to be on Flipkart at the least.

The company has published full specifications of the Vivo V20 on its global company site. The Vivo V20 is all set to be available in South East Asian markets including India. The phone is teased on Flipkart as 'Coming Soon'.

Vivo V20 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the new dual-SIM Vivo V20 (Nano) is listed to run on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 and feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Vivo has also provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Vivo V20. There is a dedicated microSD card slot inside the SIM tray to expand storage further.

For photos and videos, the Vivo V20 comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 autofocus lens.

The rear camera setup works with pre-installed Super Night Mode, Tripod Night Mode, Motion Autofocus, Eye Autofocus, Object Autofocus, Super Wide Angle Night Mode, Ultra Stable Video, Art Portrait video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, and Multi-Style Portrait.

There is a 4,000mAh battery on the Vivo V20 that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the Vivo V20 comes with 7.38mm of thickness and 171 grams of weight.

Vivo V20 pricing and availability will vary depending on the markets it is released in.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V20, Vivo V20 Specifications, Vivo
